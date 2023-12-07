Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Vs. Meta (NASDAQ: META) — Analyzing $1,000 Investments From May 18, 2012

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are two of the world's most well-known tech companies. For this reason, it's natural for both to receive an extraordinary amount of attention from investors.

No two companies are the same regarding stock market returns. If you want to improve your chance of future success, you need to review past performance.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, consider investing in startups in addition to publicly traded companies. You can claim a stake in up-and-coming startups before they hit the stock market.

Don’t Miss:

Join the ranks of investors like Bill Gates and Mark Cuban by tapping into early-stage startups. Get the inside scoop on this innovative startup here.

This startup powerhouse behind 40,000 pickup soccer games and counting is open for investment.

Microsoft Vs. Meta: Which Performed Better?

First, take a look at Microsoft.

On May 18, 2012, Microsoft closed at $29.27. On Nov. 29, 2023, it closed at $379.15.

On May 18, 2012, Meta — when it was traded as Facebook — closed at $38.23. On Nov. 29, 2023, it closed at $332.20.

If you invested $1,000 in Microsoft on May 18, 2012, you would have purchased 34.16 shares.

If you invested $1,000 in Meta (Facebook) on May 18, 2012, you would have purchased 26.15 shares.

Today, 34.16 shares of Microsoft would be worth approximately $12,951, and 26.15 shares in Meta would be worth about $8,687.

Considering these numbers, both investments 11 years ago would have returned a handsome sum. As for the winner, Microsoft comes out on top by roughly $4,300.

There's no way of knowing how the stock market will perform in the future, but successful companies like Microsoft and Meta attract a lot of attention from investors. The tech titans are worth watching over the next 11-plus years.

Read Next:

With returns as high as 300%, it’s no wonder this asset is the investment choice of many billionaires. Uncover the secret.

The VC firm that backed Apple before its IPO in 1980 is focusing on AI — Here's how you can do the same with $1,000.

Story continues

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Vs. Meta (NASDAQ: META) — Analyzing $1,000 Investments From May 18, 2012 originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.