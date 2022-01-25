U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.77
    -78.36 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,998.92
    -365.58 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,527.41
    -327.72 (-2.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.95
    -47.56 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.47
    +1.16 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9180
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,486.58
    +2,306.64 (+6.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.95
    +8.36 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.14
    +60.99 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Microsoft to release first earnings report since announcing Activision Blizzard deal

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATVI
  • MSFT


Microsoft (MSFT) is set to report its fiscal Q2 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The announcement comes just a week after the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant made headlines with news that it will acquire troubled gaming behemoth Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion.

Here’s what analysts are expecting from Microsoft and how it performed in the same quarter last year.

  • Revenue: $50.9 billion expected versus $43.1 billion in Q2 2021

  • Earnings per share: $2.31 expected versus $2.03 in Q2 2021

  • Intelligent Cloud: $18.3 billion expected versus $14.6 billion in Q2 2021

  • Productivity & Business Processes: $15.9 billion versus $13.4 billion in Q2 2021

  • More Personal Computing: $16.7 billion versus $15.1 billion

Microsoft, which was named Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Year for 2021 due to its impressive stock performance and cloud business, has seen its stock price slide as of late. Shares have fallen from a Nov. 15 high of $343.11 per share to $292.20 at the market open on Monday.

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and CEO of Volkswagen, Herbert Diess (not seen) attend a session during their visit to Volkswagen Digital Lab in Berlin, Germany on February 27, 2019. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Year to date, Microsoft’s stock was down 14.9% as of midday Monday, while the broader S&P 500 was down 10%. Amazon, Microsoft’s biggest competitor in the all important cloud space, was down more than 16%. Over the last 12 months, however, Microsoft’s stock price is up a whopping 26%, while the S&P 500 is up just 14%. Amazon’s shares are down 15%.

Microsoft’s key growth driver has been its cloud business, which has helped supercharge the company’s stock performance over the past few years. And according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, that moment is expected to continue going forward despite Wall Street’s recent woes.

“We believe the Street's view of moderating cloud growth on the other side of this [work from home] cycle (and a noisy Fed/Omicron driven macro backdrop) is contrary to the deal activity [Microsoft] is seeing in the field,” Ives wrote in a research note ahead of Microsoft’s earnings.

“With workforces expected to have a heavy remote focus for the coming years, we believe the cloud shift is just beginning to take its next stage of growth globally,” he added.

Microsoft made waves last week when it announced its plans to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in 2023 pending regulatory approval, will make Microsoft a gaming juggernaut, thanks to Activision Blizzard’s library of games including “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft.”

The company will likely use its influx of gaming properties to further build out its Game Pass gaming service, which offers a cloud gaming component for $14.99 per month. Microsoft could also use Activision Blizzard’s intellectual property as a means to build out its own version of the metaverse.

It will likely be some time before those plans come to fruition, though, which means Microsoft’s chief strategy will be to bring Activision Blizzard’s games to Game Pass, and turn the service into a must-have for gamers around the world.

In the meantime, the company will have to address the cultural issues at Activision Blizzard that sparked a series of lawsuits and investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • US home price growth moderates for fourth straight month

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 18.8% annual gain in November, down from 19% from October.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Apple earnings: 'The big question' is about supply chain disruptions, analyst says

    DA Davidson Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Apple earnings, as well as discuss what to expect from the Fed and the future of tech.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • What's roiling stocks as the Fed moves toward rate hikes: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • Surprised by Monday’s market recovery? Whenever the Dow and the S&P 500 fall below this key support level, stocks typically come roaring back

    The U.S. market breached its 200-day moving average last week and, true to form, quickly reversed course and rallied.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles As Selling Returns Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled Tuesday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting. Apple, Nvidia and Tesla stock sold off in morning trade.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • World’s largest cut diamond can be bought using crypto

    The world’s largest cut diamond, the 555.55-carat&nbsp;‘The Enigma’ is up for auction and potential buyers can pay for it in crypto.

  • Retirees in the U.S. do not live on ‘fixed incomes’

    As inflation has gained traction in the last year, commentators constantly remark about how it is particularly hard on retirees who live on a “fixed income.” Retirees do not live on fixed incomes. The 60% of households in the lower portion of the income distribution receive the bulk of their retirement income from Social Security (see Table 1).

  • Federal Reserve decision, Microsoft and Apple earnings: What to know this week

    After a volatile week of trading in markets last week, investors will be anxiously awaiting fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve and major corporate earnings results from tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.