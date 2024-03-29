Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), has sold 1,140 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,951.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,224,515.70.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 270,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares. The recent sale by Michael Saylor is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 116 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,951.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.923 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 60.49, which is above the industry median of 27.105 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $1,951.33 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $248.25 indicates that MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 7.86, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

