Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), has sold 3,860 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1910.16 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,371,217.60.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is the MicroStrategy platform, which offers capabilities for analytics, mobile, identity, and loyalty applications in a comprehensive enterprise platform.

Over the past year, Michael Saylor has engaged in the sale of 270,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 116 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1910.16 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.923 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 60.49, which is above both the industry median of 27.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 7.69, with a GF Value of $248.25, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Michael Saylor may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

