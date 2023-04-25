Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Brunswick Bancorp Receive Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Merger

Mid Penn Bancorp

HARRISBURG, Pa. and NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB) and Brunswick Bancorp (“Brunswick”) (OTCMPK: BRBW) announced today that they have received all required approvals from the applicable bank regulatory agencies to complete the proposed merger of Brunswick with and into Mid Penn. The companies also announced that shareholders from both Mid Penn and Brunswick overwhelmingly approved the transaction at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on April 25, 2023.



Mid Penn President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said, “We are pleased to have timely received all regulatory and shareholder approvals required in order to consummate our acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp, a transaction that supports our growth objectives, complements our franchise, and propels long-term shareholder value. The level of support for this transaction was tremendous. Of the total number of votes received, over 99% of Brunswick shares voted in favor of the merger and more than 97% of Mid Penn shares also voted in favor of the merger.”

The merger will extend Mid Penn’s footprint into attractive new markets and will expand its presence into Central New Jersey. Mid Penn, on a pro forma basis following completion of the merger, is expected to have approximately $5 billion in assets. The acquisition is subject to various conditions to closing and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2023.

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and MPB Financial Services, LLC, a provider of specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Mid Penn operates retail locations in 17 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has total assets in excess of $4.5 billion, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust Company, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices.

Contact: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Matt Miller matt.miller@midpennbank.com 717-257-9015 Brunswick Bancorp Nicholas Frungillo, Jr. frungillon@brunswickbank.com 732-247-5800




