Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp
·23 min read
Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.71 and $0.70 per common share basic and diluted, respectively.

"As our shareholders analyze our first quarter performance, they will find that we grew our loans at an 11.2% (annualized) pace and our deposits at a 10.7% (annualized) pace. Those growth rates would be considered exceptional in any quarter. However, with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank of California, Signature Bank of New York, and the near collapse and continued uncertainty surrounding First Republic Bank of San Francisco—as well as inconsistent rhetoric out of Washington as to which depositors would be covered and who would pay the tab for that coverage—the banking industry was turned upside down almost overnight. The contagion of those three troubled institutions affected just about every other bank in the country in the quality of operating performance and the performance of each company’s stock in the market. That was no different for Mid Penn,” said President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi.

Mr. Ritrievi added, "Throughout March, our calling team devoted significant time and energy drawing clear distinctions between the risk profile and management of those failed and troubled banks and Mid Penn. Direct customer contact and a six-part video series helped us communicate a strong message to our customers. That message is simple: Mid Penn is safe, sound, strong and resilient and we are confident that our customers' deposits are secure with us. That message resonated very well and catapulted us to even better balance sheet growth metrics for the quarter. I am so very proud of our entire team for the work they put in and the results of that effort."

"Our overall performance in the quarter was solid, but we know we can do even better. Our focus throughout the remainder of 2023 will be on continued quality growth in loans and deposits, a laser focus on expense control and a laser focus on asset quality. Nothing new there," Mr. Ritrievi concluded.

With the success of the first quarter, the Board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock which was declared at its meeting on April 26, 2023, payable on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

Key Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023

  • Current liquidity, including borrowing capacity, enhanced to nearly $1.36 billion or 187% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, or approximately 35% of total deposits.

  • Deposits grew $99.8 million, or 10.7% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2022.

    • Estimated uninsured deposits represented 26.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, and 18.7% of total deposits after adjusting for insured/collateralized public funds and contractual deposits.

  • Loan growth was 11.2% (annualized) during the three months ended March 31, 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022.

    • Non-owner occupied office commercial real estate exposure represents less than 8% of total loan balances and is primarily limited to suburban offices.

  • Total accumulated other comprehensive loss was 4.5% of tangible shareholders' equity(1) at March 31, 2023.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin changed to 3.49% from 3.80% in the prior quarter and 3.21% in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Resilient profitability: Earnings of $11.2 million; Return on average assets was 1.01%; Return on average equity of 8.91% and return on average tangible common equity (1) of 11.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

  • Book value per common share was $32.15 for the first quarter, compared to $32.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, while tangible book value per share(1) was $24.52 at March 31, 2023, compared to $24.59, at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $36.0 million compared to net interest income of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.49% compared to 3.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022, a 31 basis point(s) ("bp(s)") decrease and a 28 bp increase, respectively, compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a 73 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 26 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of higher deposit pricing to attract and retain new and existing customers. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by the increase of the yield on loans by 26 bps, to 5.24% during the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 135 bps in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, driven by a 74 bp increase on the yield of investment securities and a 65 bp increase of loan yields. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $139.7 million, or 3.2%, compared to total average assets of $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $176.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to $4.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Total average loans were $3.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $160.1 million, or 4.7%, compared to total average loans of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $451.9 million, or 14.6%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Total average deposits were $3.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $55.7 million compared to total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $216.1 million, or 5.4%, compared to total average deposits of $4.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 1.29% for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 53 bp and 106 bp increase from the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The increases are a result of the rising rate environment and Mid Penn increasing deposit rates to retain existing and attract new deposit customers.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2023, Mid Penn adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology, and is referred to as CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under CECL is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans and HTM debt securities. It also applies to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

Mid Penn adopted CECL using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost, net of investments in leases and OBS credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under CECL, while prior period results are reported in accordance with the previously applicable incurred loss methodology. Mid Penn recorded an overall increase of $15.0 million to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on January 1, 2023 as a result of the adoption of CECL. Included in the $15.0 million increase to the ACL was $3.1 million for certain OBS credit exposures that are recognized in other liabilities. Retained earnings decreased $11.5 million and deferred tax assets increased by $3.1 million.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $490 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $35 thousand and $10 thousand compared to both the provision for credit losses of $525 thousand and $500 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively.

Total nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $8.6 million and $8.1 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to two relationships. One of the relationships has subsequently been paid off in full in April 2023. The second relationship is collateralized in excess of the outstanding loan balances based on a current appraisal of the collateral.

The ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.87% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2022 and 0.49% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the impact of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity decreased $1.3 million, or 0.26%, from $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022 to $510.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Mid Penn declared $3.2 million in dividends during the first quarter of 2023. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 35.6%, compared to noninterest income of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily a result of decreases in other income, which included a branch sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased $1.4 million, or 24.8%, compared to noninterest income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower mortgage hedging income and other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $26.1 million, an increase of $601 thousand, or 2.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to noninterest expense of $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries and employee benefits which typically run higher in the first quarter due to payroll taxes resetting and slightly higher medical expenses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, bank shares taxes were higher in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to credits that were received during the fourth quarter of 2022, lowering the expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 increased $325 thousand, or 1.3%, from $25.7 million to $26.1 million primarily as a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as open positions throughout Mid Penn were filled during 2022.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 63.16% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 54.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 62.12% in the first quarter of 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio during the first quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of lower net interest and noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, while the change compared to the first quarter of 2022 was the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, partially offset by higher net interest income.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On December 20, 2022, Mid Penn announced its entry into an agreement and plan of merger with Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick"). The acquisition will result in a meaningful expansion for Mid Penn into the attractive central New Jersey market. Mid Penn will acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million (based on Mid Penn's closing stock price of $30.95 for the trading day ending December 19, 2022). On April 25, 2023, Mid Penn and Brunswick issued a joint press release announcing the receipt of all bank regulatory and shareholder approvals required to consummate the merger of Brunswick into Mid Penn. The transaction is expected to close in May 2023.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Mid Penn and Brunswick; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Mid Penn or Brunswick; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Mid Penn and Brunswick do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Mid Penn and Brunswick successfully; the dilution caused by Mid Penn’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn and Brunswick.

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

Ending Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

$

633,831

 

 

$

637,802

 

 

$

644,766

 

 

$

618,184

 

 

$

508,658

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

 

3,611,347

 

 

 

3,495,162

 

 

 

3,303,977

 

 

 

3,163,157

 

 

 

3,106,384

 

Total assets

 

4,583,465

 

 

 

4,497,954

 

 

 

4,333,903

 

 

 

4,310,163

 

 

 

4,667,174

 

Total deposits

 

3,878,081

 

 

 

3,778,331

 

 

 

3,729,596

 

 

 

3,702,587

 

 

 

3,989,037

 

Shareholders' equity

 

510,793

 

 

 

512,099

 

 

 

499,105

 

 

 

495,835

 

 

 

494,161

 

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

636,151

 

 

 

640,792

 

 

 

626,447

 

 

 

580,406

 

 

 

462,648

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

 

3,555,375

 

 

 

3,395,308

 

 

 

3,237,587

 

 

 

3,129,334

 

 

 

3,103,469

 

Total assets

 

4,520,869

 

 

 

4,381,213

 

 

 

4,339,783

 

 

 

4,465,906

 

 

 

4,696,894

 

Total deposits

 

3,782,990

 

 

 

3,727,287

 

 

 

3,726,658

 

 

 

3,837,135

 

 

 

3,999,074

 

Shareholders' equity

 

510,857

 

 

 

505,769

 

 

 

502,082

 

 

 

495,681

 

 

 

494,019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Income Statement:

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

Net interest income

$

36,049

 

 

$

38,577

 

 

$

39,409

 

 

$

35,433

 

 

$

34,414

 

Provision for credit losses

 

490

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,725

 

 

 

500

 

Noninterest income

 

4,325

 

 

 

6,714

 

 

 

5,963

 

 

 

5,230

 

 

 

5,750

 

Noninterest expense

 

26,070

 

 

 

25,468

 

 

 

24,715

 

 

 

23,915

 

 

 

25,745

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

13,814

 

 

 

19,298

 

 

 

19,107

 

 

 

15,023

 

 

 

13,919

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,587

 

 

 

3,579

 

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

2,771

 

 

 

2,565

 

Net income available to shareholders

 

11,227

 

 

 

15,719

 

 

 

15,481

 

 

 

12,252

 

 

 

11,354

 

Net income excluding non-recurring expenses(1)

 

11,404

 

 

 

15,951

 

 

 

15,481

 

 

 

12,252

 

 

 

11,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.71

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

0.97

 

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.71

 

Cash dividends declared

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

Book value per common share

 

32.15

 

 

 

32.24

 

 

 

31.42

 

 

 

31.23

 

 

 

30.96

 

Tangible book value per common share(1)

 

24.52

 

 

 

24.59

 

 

 

23.80

 

 

 

23.57

 

 

 

23.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

 

0.013

%

 

 

0.006

%

 

 

(0.007

%)

 

 

(0.001

%)

 

 

(0.007

%)

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.38

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.25

 

Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.26

 

Non-performing asset to total assets

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.18

 

ACL on loans to total loans

 

0.87

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.56

 

 

 

0.53

 

 

 

0.49

 

ACL on loans to nonperforming loans

 

225.71

 

 

 

220.82

 

 

 

242.23

 

 

 

211.66

 

 

 

190.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profitability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

0.98

%

Return on average equity

 

8.91

 

 

 

12.33

 

 

 

12.23

 

 

 

9.91

 

 

 

9.32

 

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

 

11.97

 

 

 

16.61

 

 

 

16.55

 

 

 

13.59

 

 

 

12.82

 

Net interest margin

 

3.49

 

 

 

3.80

 

 

 

3.92

 

 

 

3.45

 

 

 

3.21

 

Efficiency ratio(1)

 

63.16

 

 

 

54.59

 

 

 

53.46

 

 

 

57.57

 

 

 

62.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)(2)

 

9.2

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

8.4

%

Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)

 

10.8

 

 

 

12.5

 

 

 

11.4

 

 

 

11.5

 

 

 

11.7

 

Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)

 

10.8

 

 

 

12.5

 

 

 

11.7

 

 

 

11.8

 

 

 

12.0

 

Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)

 

13.1

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

14.1

 

 

 

14.4

 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.
(2)   Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(In thousands, except share data)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

51,158

 

 

$

53,368

 

 

$

76,018

 

 

$

64,440

 

 

$

54,961

 

Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions

 

4,996

 

 

 

4,405

 

 

 

4,520

 

 

 

4,909

 

 

 

3,187

 

Federal funds sold

 

6,017

 

 

 

3,108

 

 

 

14,140

 

 

 

167,437

 

 

 

700,283

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

62,171

 

 

 

60,881

 

 

 

94,678

 

 

 

236,786

 

 

 

758,431

 

Investment Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

396,784

 

 

 

399,494

 

 

 

402,142

 

 

 

399,032

 

 

 

363,145

 

Available for sale, at fair value

 

236,609

 

 

 

237,878

 

 

 

242,195

 

 

 

218,698

 

 

 

145,039

 

Equity securities available for sale, at fair value

 

438

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

474

 

Loans held for sale

 

2,677

 

 

 

2,475

 

 

 

5,997

 

 

 

9,574

 

 

 

7,474

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

 

3,611,347

 

 

 

3,514,119

 

 

 

3,322,457

 

 

 

3,180,033

 

 

 

3,121,531

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

(31,265

)

 

 

(18,957

)

 

 

(18,480

)

 

 

(16,876

)

 

 

(15,147

)

Net loans

 

3,580,082

 

 

 

3,495,162

 

 

 

3,303,977

 

 

 

3,163,157

 

 

 

3,106,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

34,191

 

 

 

34,471

 

 

 

33,854

 

 

 

33,732

 

 

 

33,612

 

Operating lease right of use asset

 

8,414

 

 

 

8,798

 

 

 

8,352

 

 

 

8,326

 

 

 

8,751

 

Finance lease right of use asset

 

2,862

 

 

 

2,907

 

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

2,997

 

 

 

3,042

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

50,928

 

 

 

50,674

 

 

 

50,419

 

 

 

50,169

 

 

 

49,907

 

Restricted investment in bank stocks

 

8,041

 

 

 

8,315

 

 

 

4,595

 

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

7,637

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

19,205

 

 

 

18,405

 

 

 

15,861

 

 

 

12,902

 

 

 

11,584

 

Deferred income taxes

 

15,548

 

 

 

13,674

 

 

 

16,093

 

 

 

13,780

 

 

 

11,974

 

Goodwill

 

114,231

 

 

 

114,231

 

 

 

113,871

 

 

 

113,835

 

 

 

113,835

 

Core deposit and other intangibles, net

 

6,916

 

 

 

7,260

 

 

 

7,215

 

 

 

7,729

 

 

 

8,250

 

Foreclosed assets held for sale

 

248

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

125

 

Other assets

 

44,120

 

 

 

42,856

 

 

 

31,225

 

 

 

34,689

 

 

 

37,510

 

Total Assets

$

4,583,465

 

 

$

4,497,954

 

 

$

4,333,903

 

 

$

4,310,163

 

 

$

4,667,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

797,038

 

 

$

793,939

 

 

$

863,037

 

 

$

850,180

 

 

$

866,965

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

2,197,216

 

 

 

2,325,847

 

 

 

2,414,272

 

 

 

2,377,260

 

 

 

2,568,918

 

Time

 

883,827

 

 

 

658,545

 

 

 

452,287

 

 

 

475,147

 

 

 

553,154

 

Total Deposits

 

3,878,081

 

 

 

3,778,331

 

 

 

3,729,596

 

 

 

3,702,587

 

 

 

3,989,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

88,000

 

 

 

102,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

4,316

 

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

4,501

 

 

 

4,592

 

 

 

74,681

 

Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities

 

56,794

 

 

 

56,941

 

 

 

66,357

 

 

 

73,995

 

 

 

74,134

 

Operating lease liability

 

9,270

 

 

 

9,725

 

 

 

10,261

 

 

 

10,324

 

 

 

10,923

 

Accrued interest payable

 

5,809

 

 

 

2,303

 

 

 

1,841

 

 

 

1,542

 

 

 

2,067

 

Other liabilities

 

30,402

 

 

 

31,499

 

 

 

22,242

 

 

 

21,288

 

 

 

22,171

 

Total Liabilities

 

4,072,672

 

 

 

3,985,855

 

 

 

3,834,798

 

 

 

3,814,328

 

 

 

4,173,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized

 

16,098

 

 

 

16,094

 

 

 

16,091

 

 

 

16,081

 

 

 

16,059

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

387,332

 

 

 

386,987

 

 

 

386,452

 

 

 

386,128

 

 

 

385,765

 

Retained earnings

 

129,617

 

 

 

133,114

 

 

 

120,572

 

 

 

108,265

 

 

 

99,206

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(17,374

)

 

 

(19,216

)

 

 

(19,130

)

 

 

(9,759

)

 

 

(4,946

)

Treasury stock

 

(4,880

)

 

 

(4,880

)

 

 

(4,880

)

 

 

(4,880

)

 

 

(1,923

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

510,793

 

 

 

512,099

 

 

 

499,105

 

 

 

495,835

 

 

 

494,161

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,583,465

 

 

$

4,497,954

 

 

$

4,333,903

 

 

$

4,310,163

 

 

$

4,667,174

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

45,865

 

$

42,492

 

 

$

38,484

 

 

$

34,264

 

 

$

35,016

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

3,874

 

 

3,784

 

 

 

3,382

 

 

 

2,833

 

 

 

1,953

 

Tax-exempt

 

389

 

 

390

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

336

 

Other interest-bearing balances

 

53

 

 

36

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

13

 

Federal funds sold

 

45

 

 

40

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

314

 

Total Interest Income

 

50,226

 

 

46,742

 

 

 

43,006

 

 

 

38,220

 

 

 

37,632

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

12,001

 

 

6,995

 

 

 

2,836

 

 

 

2,019

 

 

 

2,294

 

Short-term borrowings

 

1,490

 

 

441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term and subordinated debt

 

686

 

 

729

 

 

 

761

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

924

 

Total Interest Expense

 

14,177

 

 

8,165

 

 

 

3,597

 

 

 

2,787

 

 

 

3,218

 

Net Interest Income

 

36,049

 

 

38,577

 

 

 

39,409

 

 

 

35,433

 

 

 

34,414

 

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

490

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,725

 

 

 

500

 

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

 

35,559

 

 

38,052

 

 

 

37,859

 

 

 

33,708

 

 

 

33,914

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiduciary and wealth management

 

1,236

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

1,052

 

ATM debit card interchange

 

1,056

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

1,057

 

Service charges on deposits

 

435

 

 

461

 

 

 

483

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

684

 

Mortgage banking

 

384

 

 

237

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

529

 

Mortgage hedging

 

20

 

 

150

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

566

 

Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

(9

)

Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance

 

254

 

 

255

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

246

 

Net gain on sales of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

940

 

 

3,427

 

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,625

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

4,325

 

 

6,714

 

 

 

5,963

 

 

 

5,230

 

 

 

5,750

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

13,844

 

 

13,434

 

 

 

13,583

 

 

 

12,340

 

 

 

13,244

 

Software licensing and utilization

 

1,946

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

2,106

 

Occupancy, net

 

1,886

 

 

1,812

 

 

 

1,634

 

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

1,799

 

Equipment

 

1,251

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

1,112

 

 

 

1,011

 

Shares tax

 

899

 

 

160

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

920

 

Legal and professional fees

 

800

 

 

900

 

 

 

528

 

 

 

694

 

 

 

639

 

ATM/card processing

 

493

 

 

534

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

517

 

Intangible amortization

 

344

 

 

496

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

481

 

FDIC Assessment

 

340

 

 

243

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

591

 

(Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(16

)

Merger and acquisition

 

224

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post-acquisition restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

329

 

Other

 

4,043

 

 

4,598

 

 

 

3,896

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

4,124

 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

26,070

 

 

25,468

 

 

 

24,715

 

 

 

23,915

 

 

 

25,745

 

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

13,814

 

 

19,298

 

 

 

19,107

 

 

 

15,023

 

 

 

13,919

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,587

 

 

3,579

 

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

2,771

 

 

 

2,565

 

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

11,227

 

$

15,719

 

 

$

15,481

 

 

$

12,252

 

 

$

11,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.71

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.71

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.70

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.71

 

Cash Dividends Declared

$

0.20

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.20

 

CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

 

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest(1)

 

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Bearing Balances

$

5,761

 

$

53

 

 

3.73

%

 

$

4,671

 

$

36

 

 

3.06

%

 

$

91,543

 

$

13

 

 

0.06

%

Investment Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

556,901

 

 

3,764

 

 

2.74

 

 

 

561,119

 

 

3,733

 

 

2.64

 

 

 

389,034

 

 

1,822

 

 

1.90

 

Tax-Exempt

 

79,250

 

 

493

 

 

2.52

 

 

 

79,673

 

 

494

 

 

2.46

 

 

 

73,614

 

 

425

 

 

2.34

 

Total Securities

 

636,151

 

 

4,257

 

 

2.71

 

 

 

640,792

 

 

4,227

 

 

2.62

 

 

 

462,648

 

 

2,247

 

 

1.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Funds Sold

 

3,775

 

 

45

 

 

4.83

 

 

 

4,749

 

 

40

 

 

3.34

 

 

 

706,411

 

 

314

 

 

0.18

 

Loans, Net of Unearned Interest

 

3,555,375

 

 

45,961

 

 

5.24

 

 

 

3,395,308

 

 

42,585

 

 

4.98

 

 

 

3,103,469

 

 

35,123

 

 

4.59

 

Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks

 

9,542

 

 

110

 

 

4.68

 

 

 

6,694

 

 

51

 

 

3.02

 

 

 

8,347

 

 

131

 

 

6.36

 

Total Earning Assets

 

4,210,604

 

 

50,426

 

 

4.86

 

 

 

4,052,214

 

 

46,939

 

 

4.60

 

 

 

4,372,418

 

 

37,828

 

 

3.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Due from Banks

 

51,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,397

 

 

 

 

Other Assets

 

258,821

 

 

 

 

 

 

261,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

267,079

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

4,520,869

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,381,213

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,696,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing Demand

$

968,951

 

$

2,691

 

 

1.13

%

 

$

1,057,649

 

$

2,051

 

 

0.77

%

 

$

1,045,678

 

$

461

 

 

0.18

%

Money Market

 

940,286

 

 

4,084

 

 

1.76

 

 

 

965,866

 

 

2,996

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1,125,094

 

 

600

 

 

0.22

 

Savings

 

330,773

 

 

54

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

335,928

 

 

49

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

376,006

 

 

58

 

 

0.06

 

Time

 

749,598

 

 

5,172

 

 

2.80

 

 

 

527,708

 

 

1,899

 

 

1.43

 

 

 

592,833

 

 

1,175

 

 

0.80

 

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

 

2,989,608

 

 

12,001

 

 

1.63

 

 

 

2,887,151

 

 

6,995

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

3,139,611

 

 

2,294

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short term borrowings

 

121,898

 

 

1,490

 

 

4.96

 

 

 

47,262

 

 

441

 

 

3.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

4,350

 

 

44

 

 

4.10

 

 

 

4,441

 

 

46

 

 

4.11

 

 

 

76,157

 

 

284

 

 

1.51

 

Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities

 

56,875

 

 

642

 

 

4.58

 

 

 

64,673

 

 

683

 

 

4.19

 

 

 

74,189

 

 

640

 

 

3.50

 

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

 

3,172,731

 

 

14,177

 

 

1.81

 

 

 

3,003,527

 

 

8,165

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

3,289,957

 

 

3,218

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing Demand

 

793,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

840,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

859,463

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

43,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

53,455

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

510,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

505,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

494,019

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

4,520,869

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,381,213

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,696,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis)

 

 

$

36,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

38,774

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

34,610

 

 

 

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(197

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

 

$

36,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

38,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

34,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Yield on Earning Assets

 

 

 

 

4.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.51

%

Rate on Supporting Liabilities

 

 

 

 

1.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.40

 

Average Interest Spread

 

 

 

 

3.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.11

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

 

3.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.21

 

(1)   Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

18,957

 

 

$

18,480

 

 

$

16,876

 

 

$

15,147

 

 

$

14,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of adopting CECL

 

11,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans Charged off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

(16

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

(111

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

(4

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

(19

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(57

)

Total loans charged off

 

(150

)

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(57

)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

Construction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

Residential mortgage

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

Consumer

 

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

4

 

Total recoveries

 

37

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

107

 

Balance before provision

 

30,775

 

 

 

18,432

 

 

 

16,930

 

 

 

15,151

 

 

 

14,647

 

Provision for credit losses

 

490

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,725

 

 

 

500

 

Balance, end of quarter

$

31,265

 

 

$

18,957

 

 

$

18,480

 

 

$

16,876

 

 

$

15,147

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

13,852

 

 

 

8,585

 

 

 

7,629

 

 

 

7,973

 

 

 

7,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

248

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

125

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

14,100

 

 

 

8,628

 

 

 

7,678

 

 

 

8,042

 

 

 

8,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

 

7

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

633

 

 

 

 

 

 

133

 

Total risk elements

$

14,107

 

 

$

9,282

 

 

$

8,311

 

 

$

8,042

 

 

$

8,195

 

PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loans, net of deferred fees

$

1,752

 

$

2,600

 

$

2,800

 

$

4,966

 

$

34,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP Fees recognized

$

5

 

$

29

 

$

99

 

$

652

 

$

2,989

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

$

510,793

 

$

512,099

 

$

499,105

 

$

495,835

 

$

494,161

Less: Goodwill

 

114,231

 

 

114,231

 

 

113,871

 

 

113,835

 

 

113,835

Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles

 

6,916

 

 

7,260

 

 

7,215

 

 

7,729

 

 

8,250

Tangible Equity

$

389,646

 

$

390,608

 

$

378,019

 

$

374,271

 

$

372,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

 

15,890,011

 

 

15,886,143

 

 

15,882,853

 

 

15,878,193

 

 

15,960,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

24.52

 

$

24.59

 

$

23.80

 

$

23.57

 

$

23.31

Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned interest

$

3,611,347

 

$

3,514,119

 

$

3,322,457

 

$

3,180,033

 

$

3,121,531

Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees

 

1,752

 

 

2,600

 

 

2,800

 

 

4,966

 

 

34,124

Non-PPP core banking loans

$

3,609,595

 

$

3,511,519

 

$

3,319,657

 

$

3,175,067

 

$

3,087,407

Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

11,227

 

$

15,719

 

$

15,481

 

$

12,252

 

$

11,354

Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses

 

224

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

329

Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses

 

47

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

$

11,404

 

$

15,951

 

$

15,481

 

$

12,252

 

$

11,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

 

15,886,186

 

 

15,883,003

 

 

15,877,592

 

 

15,934,083

 

 

15,957,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

$

0.72

 

$

0.99

 

$

0.97

 

$

0.77

 

$

0.73

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,227

 

 

$

15,719

 

 

$

15,481

 

 

$

12,252

 

 

$

11,354

 

Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax

 

272

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

380

 

 

$

11,499

 

 

$

16,111

 

 

$

15,887

 

 

$

12,664

 

 

$

11,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shareholders' equity

$

510,857

 

 

$

505,769

 

 

$

502,082

 

 

$

495,681

 

 

$

494,019

 

Less: Average goodwill

 

114,231

 

 

 

113,879

 

 

 

113,835

 

 

 

113,835

 

 

 

113,835

 

Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles

 

7,129

 

 

 

6,966

 

 

 

7,465

 

 

 

7,983

 

 

 

8,950

 

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

389,497

 

 

$

384,924

 

 

$

380,782

 

 

$

373,863

 

 

$

371,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

11.97

%

 

 

16.61

%

 

 

16.55

%

 

 

13.59

%

 

 

12.82

%

Efficiency Ratio

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,
2023

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sep. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

$

26,070

 

 

$

25,468

 

 

$

24,715

 

 

$

23,915

 

 

$

25,745

 

Less: Merger and acquisition expenses

 

224

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

329

 

Less: Intangible amortization

 

344

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

481

 

Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net

 

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(16

)

Efficiency ratio numerator

$

25,502

 

 

$

24,723

 

 

$

24,258

 

 

$

23,409

 

 

$

24,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

36,049

 

 

 

38,577

 

 

 

39,409

 

 

 

35,433

 

 

 

34,414

 

Noninterest income

 

4,325

 

 

 

6,714

 

 

 

5,963

 

 

 

5,230

 

 

 

5,750

 

Efficiency ratio denominator

$

40,374

 

 

$

45,291

 

 

$

45,372

 

 

$

40,663

 

 

$

40,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

63.16

%

 

 

54.59

%

 

 

53.46

%

 

 

57.57

%

 

 

62.12

%


CONTACT: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. 2407 Park Drive Harrisburg, PA 17110 1-866-642-7736 CONTACTS Rory G. Ritrievi President & Chief Executive Officer Allison S. Johnson Chief Financial Officer