Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $11.2 million, or $0.71 and $0.70 per common share basic and diluted, respectively.
"As our shareholders analyze our first quarter performance, they will find that we grew our loans at an 11.2% (annualized) pace and our deposits at a 10.7% (annualized) pace. Those growth rates would be considered exceptional in any quarter. However, with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank of California, Signature Bank of New York, and the near collapse and continued uncertainty surrounding First Republic Bank of San Francisco—as well as inconsistent rhetoric out of Washington as to which depositors would be covered and who would pay the tab for that coverage—the banking industry was turned upside down almost overnight. The contagion of those three troubled institutions affected just about every other bank in the country in the quality of operating performance and the performance of each company’s stock in the market. That was no different for Mid Penn,” said President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi.
Mr. Ritrievi added, "Throughout March, our calling team devoted significant time and energy drawing clear distinctions between the risk profile and management of those failed and troubled banks and Mid Penn. Direct customer contact and a six-part video series helped us communicate a strong message to our customers. That message is simple: Mid Penn is safe, sound, strong and resilient and we are confident that our customers' deposits are secure with us. That message resonated very well and catapulted us to even better balance sheet growth metrics for the quarter. I am so very proud of our entire team for the work they put in and the results of that effort."
"Our overall performance in the quarter was solid, but we know we can do even better. Our focus throughout the remainder of 2023 will be on continued quality growth in loans and deposits, a laser focus on expense control and a laser focus on asset quality. Nothing new there," Mr. Ritrievi concluded.
With the success of the first quarter, the Board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock which was declared at its meeting on April 26, 2023, payable on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.
Key Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023
Current liquidity, including borrowing capacity, enhanced to nearly $1.36 billion or 187% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, or approximately 35% of total deposits.
Deposits grew $99.8 million, or 10.7% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Estimated uninsured deposits represented 26.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, and 18.7% of total deposits after adjusting for insured/collateralized public funds and contractual deposits.
Loan growth was 11.2% (annualized) during the three months ended March 31, 2023 from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Non-owner occupied office commercial real estate exposure represents less than 8% of total loan balances and is primarily limited to suburban offices.
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss was 4.5% of tangible shareholders' equity(1) at March 31, 2023.
Tax equivalent net interest margin changed to 3.49% from 3.80% in the prior quarter and 3.21% in the first quarter of 2022.
Resilient profitability: Earnings of $11.2 million; Return on average assets was 1.01%; Return on average equity of 8.91% and return on average tangible common equity (1) of 11.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Book value per common share was $32.15 for the first quarter, compared to $32.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, while tangible book value per share(1) was $24.52 at March 31, 2023, compared to $24.59, at December 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $36.0 million compared to net interest income of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.49% compared to 3.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022, a 31 basis point(s) ("bp(s)") decrease and a 28 bp increase, respectively, compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a 73 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 26 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of higher deposit pricing to attract and retain new and existing customers. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by the increase of the yield on loans by 26 bps, to 5.24% during the first quarter of 2023.
The yield on interest-earning assets increased 135 bps in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, driven by a 74 bp increase on the yield of investment securities and a 65 bp increase of loan yields. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $139.7 million, or 3.2%, compared to total average assets of $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $176.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to $4.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Total average loans were $3.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $160.1 million, or 4.7%, compared to total average loans of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and an increase of $451.9 million, or 14.6%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022.
Total average deposits were $3.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $55.7 million compared to total average deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $216.1 million, or 5.4%, compared to total average deposits of $4.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 1.29% for the first quarter of 2023, representing a 53 bp and 106 bp increase from the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. The increases are a result of the rising rate environment and Mid Penn increasing deposit rates to retain existing and attract new deposit customers.
Asset Quality
On January 1, 2023, Mid Penn adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology, and is referred to as CECL. The measurement of expected credit losses under CECL is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans and HTM debt securities. It also applies to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments.
Mid Penn adopted CECL using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost, net of investments in leases and OBS credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under CECL, while prior period results are reported in accordance with the previously applicable incurred loss methodology. Mid Penn recorded an overall increase of $15.0 million to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on January 1, 2023 as a result of the adoption of CECL. Included in the $15.0 million increase to the ACL was $3.1 million for certain OBS credit exposures that are recognized in other liabilities. Retained earnings decreased $11.5 million and deferred tax assets increased by $3.1 million.
The provision for credit losses on loans was $490 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $35 thousand and $10 thousand compared to both the provision for credit losses of $525 thousand and $500 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively.
Total nonperforming assets were $14.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $8.6 million and $8.1 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to two relationships. One of the relationships has subsequently been paid off in full in April 2023. The second relationship is collateralized in excess of the outstanding loan balances based on a current appraisal of the collateral.
The ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.87% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2022 and 0.49% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the impact of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023.
Capital
Shareholders’ equity decreased $1.3 million, or 0.26%, from $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022 to $510.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Mid Penn declared $3.2 million in dividends during the first quarter of 2023. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
Noninterest Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 35.6%, compared to noninterest income of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily a result of decreases in other income, which included a branch sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased $1.4 million, or 24.8%, compared to noninterest income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by lower mortgage hedging income and other income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $26.1 million, an increase of $601 thousand, or 2.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to noninterest expense of $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries and employee benefits which typically run higher in the first quarter due to payroll taxes resetting and slightly higher medical expenses in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, bank shares taxes were higher in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to credits that were received during the fourth quarter of 2022, lowering the expense.
Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 increased $325 thousand, or 1.3%, from $25.7 million to $26.1 million primarily as a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as open positions throughout Mid Penn were filled during 2022.
The efficiency ratio(1) was 63.16% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 54.59% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 62.12% in the first quarter of 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio during the first quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of lower net interest and noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, while the change compared to the first quarter of 2022 was the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses, partially offset by higher net interest income.
Merger & Acquisition Activity
On December 20, 2022, Mid Penn announced its entry into an agreement and plan of merger with Brunswick Bancorp ("Brunswick"). The acquisition will result in a meaningful expansion for Mid Penn into the attractive central New Jersey market. Mid Penn will acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million (based on Mid Penn's closing stock price of $30.95 for the trading day ending December 19, 2022). On April 25, 2023, Mid Penn and Brunswick issued a joint press release announcing the receipt of all bank regulatory and shareholder approvals required to consummate the merger of Brunswick into Mid Penn. The transaction is expected to close in May 2023.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Ending Balances:
Investment securities
$
633,831
$
637,802
$
644,766
$
618,184
$
508,658
Loans, net of unearned interest
3,611,347
3,495,162
3,303,977
3,163,157
3,106,384
Total assets
4,583,465
4,497,954
4,333,903
4,310,163
4,667,174
Total deposits
3,878,081
3,778,331
3,729,596
3,702,587
3,989,037
Shareholders' equity
510,793
512,099
499,105
495,835
494,161
Average Balances:
Investment securities
636,151
640,792
626,447
580,406
462,648
Loans, net of unearned interest
3,555,375
3,395,308
3,237,587
3,129,334
3,103,469
Total assets
4,520,869
4,381,213
4,339,783
4,465,906
4,696,894
Total deposits
3,782,990
3,727,287
3,726,658
3,837,135
3,999,074
Shareholders' equity
510,857
505,769
502,082
495,681
494,019
Three Months Ended
Income Statement:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Net interest income
$
36,049
$
38,577
$
39,409
$
35,433
$
34,414
Provision for credit losses
490
525
1,550
1,725
500
Noninterest income
4,325
6,714
5,963
5,230
5,750
Noninterest expense
26,070
25,468
24,715
23,915
25,745
Income before provision for income taxes
13,814
19,298
19,107
15,023
13,919
Provision for income taxes
2,587
3,579
3,626
2,771
2,565
Net income available to shareholders
11,227
15,719
15,481
12,252
11,354
Net income excluding non-recurring expenses(1)
11,404
15,951
15,481
12,252
11,614
Per Share:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.71
$
0.99
$
0.97
$
0.77
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per common share
0.70
0.99
0.97
0.77
0.71
Cash dividends declared
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.20
Book value per common share
32.15
32.24
31.42
31.23
30.96
Tangible book value per common share(1)
24.52
24.59
23.80
23.57
23.31
Asset Quality:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.013
%
0.006
%
(0.007
%)
(0.001
%)
(0.007
%)
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.38
0.25
0.23
0.25
0.25
Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate
0.39
0.25
0.23
0.25
0.26
Non-performing asset to total assets
0.31
0.21
0.18
0.19
0.18
ACL on loans to total loans
0.87
0.54
0.56
0.53
0.49
ACL on loans to nonperforming loans
225.71
220.82
242.23
211.66
190.84
Profitability:
Return on average assets
1.01
%
1.42
%
1.42
%
1.10
%
0.98
%
Return on average equity
8.91
12.33
12.23
9.91
9.32
Return on average tangible common equity(1)
11.97
16.61
16.55
13.59
12.82
Net interest margin
3.49
3.80
3.92
3.45
3.21
Efficiency ratio(1)
63.16
54.59
53.46
57.57
62.12
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)(2)
9.2
%
10.7
%
9.6
%
9.0
%
8.4
%
Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)
10.8
12.5
11.4
11.5
11.7
Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)
10.8
12.5
11.7
11.8
12.0
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)(2)
13.1
14.5
13.8
14.1
14.4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):
(In thousands, except share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
51,158
$
53,368
$
76,018
$
64,440
$
54,961
Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions
4,996
4,405
4,520
4,909
3,187
Federal funds sold
6,017
3,108
14,140
167,437
700,283
Total cash and cash equivalents
62,171
60,881
94,678
236,786
758,431
Investment Securities:
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
396,784
399,494
402,142
399,032
363,145
Available for sale, at fair value
236,609
237,878
242,195
218,698
145,039
Equity securities available for sale, at fair value
438
430
428
454
474
Loans held for sale
2,677
2,475
5,997
9,574
7,474
Loans, net of unearned interest
3,611,347
3,514,119
3,322,457
3,180,033
3,121,531
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(31,265
)
(18,957
)
(18,480
)
(16,876
)
(15,147
)
Net loans
3,580,082
3,495,162
3,303,977
3,163,157
3,106,384
Premises and equipment, net
34,191
34,471
33,854
33,732
33,612
Operating lease right of use asset
8,414
8,798
8,352
8,326
8,751
Finance lease right of use asset
2,862
2,907
2,952
2,997
3,042
Cash surrender value of life insurance
50,928
50,674
50,419
50,169
49,907
Restricted investment in bank stocks
8,041
8,315
4,595
4,234
7,637
Accrued interest receivable
19,205
18,405
15,861
12,902
11,584
Deferred income taxes
15,548
13,674
16,093
13,780
11,974
Goodwill
114,231
114,231
113,871
113,835
113,835
Core deposit and other intangibles, net
6,916
7,260
7,215
7,729
8,250
Foreclosed assets held for sale
248
43
49
69
125
Other assets
44,120
42,856
31,225
34,689
37,510
Total Assets
$
4,583,465
$
4,497,954
$
4,333,903
$
4,310,163
$
4,667,174
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
797,038
$
793,939
$
863,037
$
850,180
$
866,965
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
2,197,216
2,325,847
2,414,272
2,377,260
2,568,918
Time
883,827
658,545
452,287
475,147
553,154
Total Deposits
3,878,081
3,778,331
3,729,596
3,702,587
3,989,037
Short-term borrowings
88,000
102,647
—
—
—
Long-term debt
4,316
4,409
4,501
4,592
74,681
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities
56,794
56,941
66,357
73,995
74,134
Operating lease liability
9,270
9,725
10,261
10,324
10,923
Accrued interest payable
5,809
2,303
1,841
1,542
2,067
Other liabilities
30,402
31,499
22,242
21,288
22,171
Total Liabilities
4,072,672
3,985,855
3,834,798
3,814,328
4,173,013
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized
16,098
16,094
16,091
16,081
16,059
Additional paid-in capital
387,332
386,987
386,452
386,128
385,765
Retained earnings
129,617
133,114
120,572
108,265
99,206
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,374
)
(19,216
)
(19,130
)
(9,759
)
(4,946
)
Treasury stock
(4,880
)
(4,880
)
(4,880
)
(4,880
)
(1,923
)
Total Shareholders’ Equity
510,793
512,099
499,105
495,835
494,161
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,583,465
$
4,497,954
$
4,333,903
$
4,310,163
$
4,667,174
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
45,865
$
42,492
$
38,484
$
34,264
$
35,016
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,874
3,784
3,382
2,833
1,953
Tax-exempt
389
390
392
379
336
Other interest-bearing balances
53
36
12
8
13
Federal funds sold
45
40
736
736
314
Total Interest Income
50,226
46,742
43,006
38,220
37,632
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
12,001
6,995
2,836
2,019
2,294
Short-term borrowings
1,490
441
—
—
—
Long-term and subordinated debt
686
729
761
768
924
Total Interest Expense
14,177
8,165
3,597
2,787
3,218
Net Interest Income
36,049
38,577
39,409
35,433
34,414
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
490
525
1,550
1,725
500
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
35,559
38,052
37,859
33,708
33,914
NONINTEREST INCOME
Fiduciary and wealth management
1,236
1,085
1,729
1,205
1,052
ATM debit card interchange
1,056
1,099
1,078
1,128
1,057
Service charges on deposits
435
461
483
450
684
Mortgage banking
384
237
536
305
529
Mortgage hedging
20
150
217
538
566
Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans
—
—
152
119
(9
)
Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance
254
255
250
262
246
Net gain on sales of investment securities
—
—
—
—
—
Other
940
3,427
1,518
1,223
1,625
Total Noninterest Income
4,325
6,714
5,963
5,230
5,750
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
13,844
13,434
13,583
12,340
13,244
Software licensing and utilization
1,946
1,793
1,804
1,821
2,106
Occupancy, net
1,886
1,812
1,634
1,655
1,799
Equipment
1,251
1,249
1,121
1,112
1,011
Shares tax
899
160
920
480
920
Legal and professional fees
800
900
528
694
639
ATM/card processing
493
534
518
571
517
Intangible amortization
344
496
514
521
481
FDIC Assessment
340
243
254
506
591
(Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net
—
(45
)
(57
)
(15
)
(16
)
Merger and acquisition
224
294
—
—
—
Post-acquisition restructuring
—
—
—
—
329
Other
4,043
4,598
3,896
4,230
4,124
Total Noninterest Expense
26,070
25,468
24,715
23,915
25,745
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
13,814
19,298
19,107
15,023
13,919
Provision for income taxes
2,587
3,579
3,626
2,771
2,565
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
11,227
$
15,719
$
15,481
$
12,252
$
11,354
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.71
$
0.99
$
0.97
$
0.77
$
0.71
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.99
$
0.97
$
0.77
$
0.71
Cash Dividends Declared
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):
Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest(1)
Yield/
Average
Interest(1)
Yield/
Average
Interest(1)
Yield/
ASSETS:
Interest Bearing Balances
$
5,761
$
53
3.73
%
$
4,671
$
36
3.06
%
$
91,543
$
13
0.06
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
556,901
3,764
2.74
561,119
3,733
2.64
389,034
1,822
1.90
Tax-Exempt
79,250
493
2.52
79,673
494
2.46
73,614
425
2.34
Total Securities
636,151
4,257
2.71
640,792
4,227
2.62
462,648
2,247
1.97
Federal Funds Sold
3,775
45
4.83
4,749
40
3.34
706,411
314
0.18
Loans, Net of Unearned Interest
3,555,375
45,961
5.24
3,395,308
42,585
4.98
3,103,469
35,123
4.59
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks
9,542
110
4.68
6,694
51
3.02
8,347
131
6.36
Total Earning Assets
4,210,604
50,426
4.86
4,052,214
46,939
4.60
4,372,418
37,828
3.51
Cash and Due from Banks
51,444
67,284
57,397
Other Assets
258,821
261,715
267,079
Total Assets
$
4,520,869
$
4,381,213
$
4,696,894
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Interest-bearing Demand
$
968,951
$
2,691
1.13
%
$
1,057,649
$
2,051
0.77
%
$
1,045,678
$
461
0.18
%
Money Market
940,286
4,084
1.76
965,866
2,996
1.23
1,125,094
600
0.22
Savings
330,773
54
0.07
335,928
49
0.06
376,006
58
0.06
Time
749,598
5,172
2.80
527,708
1,899
1.43
592,833
1,175
0.80
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
2,989,608
12,001
1.63
2,887,151
6,995
0.96
3,139,611
2,294
0.30
Short term borrowings
121,898
1,490
4.96
47,262
441
3.70
—
—
—
Long-term debt
4,350
44
4.10
4,441
46
4.11
76,157
284
1.51
Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities
56,875
642
4.58
64,673
683
4.19
74,189
640
3.50
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
3,172,731
14,177
1.81
3,003,527
8,165
1.08
3,289,957
3,218
0.40
Noninterest-bearing Demand
793,382
840,136
859,463
Other Liabilities
43,899
31,781
53,455
Shareholders' Equity
510,857
505,769
494,019
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
4,520,869
$
4,381,213
$
4,696,894
Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis)
$
36,249
$
38,774
$
34,610
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment
(200
)
(197
)
(196
)
Net Interest Income
$
36,049
$
38,577
$
34,414
Total Yield on Earning Assets
4.86
%
4.60
%
3.51
%
Rate on Supporting Liabilities
1.81
1.08
0.40
Average Interest Spread
3.04
3.52
3.11
Net Interest Margin
3.49
3.80
3.21
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Beginning balance
$
18,957
$
18,480
$
16,876
$
15,147
$
14,597
Impact of adopting CECL
11,931
—
—
—
—
Loans Charged off
Commercial real estate
(16
)
(7
)
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
(111
)
—
(1
)
—
—
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
Residential mortgage
(4
)
(23
)
(3
)
—
—
Consumer
(19
)
(20
)
(11
)
(9
)
(57
)
Total loans charged off
(150
)
(50
)
(15
)
(9
)
(57
)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
Commercial real estate
—
—
63
—
65
Commercial and industrial
—
—
—
—
13
Construction
—
—
—
—
24
Residential mortgage
30
—
—
3
1
Consumer
7
2
6
10
4
Total recoveries
37
2
69
13
107
Balance before provision
30,775
18,432
16,930
15,151
14,647
Provision for credit losses
490
525
1,550
1,725
500
Balance, end of quarter
$
31,265
$
18,957
$
18,480
$
16,876
$
15,147
Nonperforming Assets
Total nonperforming loans
13,852
8,585
7,629
7,973
7,937
Foreclosed real estate
248
43
49
69
125
Total nonperforming assets
14,100
8,628
7,678
8,042
8,062
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
7
654
633
—
133
Total risk elements
$
14,107
$
9,282
$
8,311
$
8,042
$
8,195
PPP Summary
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
PPP loans, net of deferred fees
$
1,752
$
2,600
$
2,800
$
4,966
$
34,124
PPP Fees recognized
$
5
$
29
$
99
$
652
$
2,989
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.
Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Shareholders' Equity
$
510,793
$
512,099
$
499,105
$
495,835
$
494,161
Less: Goodwill
114,231
114,231
113,871
113,835
113,835
Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles
6,916
7,260
7,215
7,729
8,250
Tangible Equity
$
389,646
$
390,608
$
378,019
$
374,271
$
372,076
Common Shares Outstanding
15,890,011
15,886,143
15,882,853
15,878,193
15,960,916
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
24.52
$
24.59
$
23.80
$
23.57
$
23.31
Non-PPP Core Banking Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
3,611,347
$
3,514,119
$
3,322,457
$
3,180,033
$
3,121,531
Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees
1,752
2,600
2,800
4,966
34,124
Non-PPP core banking loans
$
3,609,595
$
3,511,519
$
3,319,657
$
3,175,067
$
3,087,407
Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
11,227
$
15,719
$
15,481
$
12,252
$
11,354
Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses
224
294
—
—
329
Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses
47
62
—
—
69
Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses
$
11,404
$
15,951
$
15,481
$
12,252
$
11,614
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
15,886,186
15,883,003
15,877,592
15,934,083
15,957,864
Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses
$
0.72
$
0.99
$
0.97
$
0.77
$
0.73
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,227
$
15,719
$
15,481
$
12,252
$
11,354
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax
272
392
406
412
380
$
11,499
$
16,111
$
15,887
$
12,664
$
11,734
Average shareholders' equity
$
510,857
$
505,769
$
502,082
$
495,681
$
494,019
Less: Average goodwill
114,231
113,879
113,835
113,835
113,835
Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles
7,129
6,966
7,465
7,983
8,950
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
389,497
$
384,924
$
380,782
$
373,863
$
371,234
Return on average tangible common equity
11.97
%
16.61
%
16.55
%
13.59
%
12.82
%
Efficiency Ratio
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Noninterest expense
$
26,070
$
25,468
$
24,715
$
23,915
$
25,745
Less: Merger and acquisition expenses
224
294
—
—
329
Less: Intangible amortization
344
496
514
521
481
Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net
—
(45
)
(57
)
(15
)
(16
)
Efficiency ratio numerator
$
25,502
$
24,723
$
24,258
$
23,409
$
24,951
Net interest income
36,049
38,577
39,409
35,433
34,414
Noninterest income
4,325
6,714
5,963
5,230
5,750
Efficiency ratio denominator
$
40,374
$
45,291
$
45,372
$
40,663
$
40,164
Efficiency ratio
63.16
%
54.59
%
53.46
%
57.57
%
62.12
%
