Midwich Group's (LON:MIDW) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.11

The board of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.11 on the 14th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Midwich Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Midwich Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Midwich Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Midwich Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from £0.0306 total annually to £0.165. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 23% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

We Could See Midwich Group's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Midwich Group has been growing its earnings per share at 7.4% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We should note that Midwich Group has issued stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Midwich Group's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Midwich Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

