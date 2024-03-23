It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Regal Rexnord's shares before the 27th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Regal Rexnord has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of US$181.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Regal Rexnord paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Luckily it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Regal Rexnord was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Regal Rexnord has increased its dividend at approximately 5.8% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Regal Rexnord? It's hard to get used to Regal Rexnord paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Regal Rexnord despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Regal Rexnord you should be aware of.

