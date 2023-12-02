It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) For Its Next Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' shares on or after the 7th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $56. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 168% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has delivered 8.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. It's not that we think Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

