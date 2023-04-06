Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, April 6, 2023 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM), initially scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023, will be postponed to a date no later than June 30, 2023. The exact date and location will be announced by way of press release in the convening notice that will be published at least 30 days prior to the meeting, in compliance with applicable Luxembourg Law.

The AGM postponement is to provide the Nomination Committee with additional time to finalize their proposals to the AGM. As announced on March 23, 2023, the composition of the Nomination Committee was amended to include Mr. Nicolas Jaeger, a representative of Atlas Luxco S.àr.l.

For more information, please contact:

AGM/EGM Inquiries:

Patrick Gill, Company Secretary



Maria Florencia Maiori, Senior Legal Counsel



information@millicom.com





Press:

Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications



press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations



investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 19,200 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

