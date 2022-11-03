U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,719.42
    -40.27 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,923.14
    -224.62 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,410.85
    -113.95 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    -1.61 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.60
    -29.40 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.67 (-3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    +0.1530 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0227 (-1.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1630
    +0.4610 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,162.88
    -224.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.27
    -6.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.18
    -40.96 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·1 min read
Millicom International Cellular S.A.
Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, November 3, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Jobless Claims; Roku Dives On Earnings; Jobs Report Next

    Dow Jones futures dropped Thursday morning amid jobless claims numbers and other key economic data. Roku stock dived on earnings.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • BCE reports third quarter 2022 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Moderna Plummets On Slashed Outlook, Taking BioNTech, Novavax With It

    Moderna stock plunged Thursday after the company slashed its 2022 outlook, noting supply issues have delayed some of its deliveries.