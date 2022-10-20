U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Mineworx Secures Location for Commercial Plant

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
·2 min read
Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRD) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to provide an update on the location for the first commercial plant.

The Company has secured a location to house Module 1 of the commercial facility zoned for heavy industry. This 30,000 sq. ft. facility with additional space available, has all the required infrastructure in place to commence production with Module 1 and allows for future expansion as the commercial facility grows beyond Module 1. The building design and yard access fulfills all anticipated future growth requirements and meets all industrial specifications including power and water. The new space is located in a county adjacent to Johnson City, Tennessee.

Mineworx has met with local leaders in addition to representatives from their economic development and planning groups who are all working with the Company to ensure that all required permits and processes are completed in advance of the required timelines. To further this process Mineworx has contracted with a firm to provide modeling and design layouts utilizing 3D laser imaging equipment.

An advantage of the new location is that the Company qualified for Valley Incentive Program (VIP) Performance Grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). This grant program makes investments in competitive economic development projects for new and expanding companies in the TVA region. Award amounts are paid directly to the company and are flexible for approved purposes. Funding amounts are based upon the five-year economic impact of the project and made at the discretion of TVA Economic Development.

Rick Purdy, President of Mineworx USA, stated “We have received very strong support and assistance from all local representatives and stakeholders. They are excited about the prospect of Mineworx starting operations in their jurisdiction. We are building strong relationships that will help the Company now and into the future.”

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information, visit www.mineworx.net.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ‎
Greg Pendura
President & CEO
‎780-800-0726‎
Greg@mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


