MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Transportation companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1x and even P/S higher than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does MingZhu Logistics Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for MingZhu Logistics Holdings as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on MingZhu Logistics Holdings will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, MingZhu Logistics Holdings would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 288% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of explosive growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 5.2%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it odd that MingZhu Logistics Holdings is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We're very surprised to see MingZhu Logistics Holdings currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

