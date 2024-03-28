Minnesota State names two finalists who could lead St. Cloud State through cuts, layoffs

ST. CLOUD — Minnesota State on Thursday named two finalists for the interim president position at St. Cloud State University, which will become vacant this summer as President Robbyn Wacker steps down.

Wacker, who was appointed as the 24th president of the institution in 2018, announced last fall she planned to depart June 30 upon completion of her contract.

The finalists — who will visit the campus next Thursday to meet with students, staff and community members — are Larry Dietz and Henry Morris.

Dietz served Illinois State University as vice president for student affairs from 2011-2014 and president from 2014-2021. During that time, he also served as a tenured associate professor in the department of education administration. He also worked at Southern Illinois Carbondale and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Dietz has a bachelor's degree in political science from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, as well as a master's and doctorate in higher education from Iowa State University.

Morris has served Minnesota State University, Mankato since 1990 in several roles, including since 2020 as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Previous positions include dean of institutional diversity and executive director of student involvement. He has a bachelor's degree in arts, history and government from Hamilton College in New York, a master's in education from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate in education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota.

Minnesota State's board of trustees is expected to consider Chancellor Scott Olson's recommendation at its April 17 meeting, with the chosen candidate to start July 1.

Wacker is leaving amid turbulence over budget cuts, faculty layoffs and a controversial partnership with a for-profit company to provide accelerated online classes. The first three accelerated online undergraduate programs — software engineering, general business and a registered nurse-to-bachelor's degree program — launched in January.

Last fall, Wacker told the Star Tribune she wasn't planning on retiring and wanted to continue work in higher education. She was named as a finalist for president at Idaho State University in November but was not chosen for the position. Prior to coming to SCSU, Wacker studied gerontology and sociology and then served as professor and administrator at the University of Northern Colorado.

Wacker said she feels it is time to hand over the reins following successes in the strategic framework that has led to increased enrollment and retention rates through more diverse programming for learners at all ages and stages of their careers.

"When I first arrived, there had been a decade worth of challenges here," Wacker said. "My task, as I saw it, was to lead this university to a better place. And I feel like I have."