Mirati Therapeutics Inc EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Jamie Christensen Sells 2,387 Shares

On December 18, 2023, Jamie Christensen, EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX), executed a sale of 2,387 shares in the company. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $57.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $137,257.5.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting various oncogenic drivers in cancer cells to treat a wide range of cancers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,588 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales.

The insider transaction history for Mirati Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales outnumbering insider buys. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 15 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc were trading at $57.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.125 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, with a GF Value of $152.28. According to this valuation metric, Mirati Therapeutics Inc is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," suggesting that investors should be cautious with the stock based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

