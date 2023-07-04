Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 46% stake

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Mistras Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insider ownership in Mistras Group is 13%

A look at the shareholders of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 46% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mistras Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mistras Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mistras Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mistras Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mistras Group. Sotirios Vahaviolos January 2023 2-Year Grantor Retained Annuity Trust is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Sotirios Vahaviolos is the second largest shareholder owning 6.2% of common stock, and MFP Investors LLC holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Sotirios Vahaviolos, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Dennis Bertolotti directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Mistras Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mistras Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$238m, and insiders have US$30m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Mistras Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 22%, of the Mistras Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mistras Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mistras Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

