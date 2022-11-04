U.S. markets closed

MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference November 9 & 10, 2022

·3 min read
MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Management Fireside Chat to Be Webcast Live at 11:30 AM ET on November 9, 2022

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading “one source” multinational provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a live fireside chat at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, being held November 9 and 10, 2022.

The fireside chat will be on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM ET. The chat will be streamed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jMnjsJ5iQ_yOSgstXVCSmw. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The chat will include information on MISTRAS’ latest solutions, including OneSuite™ — the first-ever asset protection software ecosystem — and Sensoria™, the innovative 24/7/365 blade monitor for the wind energy industry.

You can register for the chat or the one-on-one meetings at www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 14, 2022, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com
+1 (609) 716-4000


