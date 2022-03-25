U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

MMJ BioPharma Labs Moves Forward with University Of Connecticut Creating Marijuana Research Center of Excellence

·3 min read

MMJ BioPharma Labs to manufacture, transport, import, and export cannabis domestically and internationally to DEA registrants.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / MMJ BioPharma Labs has been issued a DEA Analytical Lab Registration for schedule 1-4 drugs with the primary focus on cannabis research and development. With this DEA approval MMJ Biopharma Labs becomes one of the only federally legal labs dedicated to cannabis extraction, research, and development. MMJ will be collaborating with the University of Connecticut.

MMJ BioPharma Labs understanding the need to analyze the plant genetics, chemistry, and potential impurities of extracts was the focus of a recent TV interview with the company President Duane Boise explaining the UConn collaboration.

MMJ BioPharma Labs is continuing to shape the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies, universities, and researchers in order to place science and public health safety first.

For further information contact:

Sara Parker
203-231-8583
media@mmjih.com

SOURCE: MMJ BioPharma Labs



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694646/MMJ-BioPharma-Labs-Moves-Forward-with-University-Of-Connecticut-Creating-Marijuana-Research-Center-of-Excellence

