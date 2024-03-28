Has Mobimo Holding AG (VTX:MOBN) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Mobimo Holding's (VTX:MOBN) stock increased by 2.7% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mobimo Holding's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mobimo Holding is:

2.5% = CHF47m ÷ CHF1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Mobimo Holding's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

At first glance, Mobimo Holding's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 2.6%. Still, Mobimo Holding has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Mobimo Holding's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly better than the industry which has shrunk at a rate of 1.4% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Mobimo Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mobimo Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mobimo Holding has a high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

In addition, Mobimo Holding has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 74% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Mobimo Holding is speculated to rise to 5.8% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Mobimo Holding has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

