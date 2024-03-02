Kenneth Moelis, Chairman and CEO of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), sold 79,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. The firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors.Kenneth Moeliss recent transaction involved the disposal of 79,000 shares at a market price of $54.11 per share. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total sale of 300,740 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for Moelis & Company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Moelis & Company Chairman and CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 79,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Moelis & Company shares were trading at $54.11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.571 billion.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.37, indicating that Moelis & Company is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a bearish stance on the company's future performance.

