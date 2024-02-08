Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) Reports Mixed Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

Q4 Net Earnings : $139 million with EPS of $2.18, adjusted EPS at $1.96.

Annual Net Loss : Reported a net loss of $440 million, with a loss per share of $6.90.

Net Sales : Q4 net sales decreased by 1.4% to $2.6 billion; annual sales down 5.1% to $11.1 billion.

Free Cash Flow : Generated $716 million in free cash flow for the year.

Debt Management : Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio closed at 1.5 times.

Cost Containment : Focused on cost reduction and productivity amidst declining costs in energy and raw materials.

Outlook: Anticipates Q1 adjusted EPS between $1.60 and $1.70; expects improvement in H2 as market conditions recover.

Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) released its 8-K filing on February 8, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading global flooring manufacturer, reported a decrease in net sales and a significant annual net loss, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges. Despite these challenges, Mohawk Industries achieved an increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter and generated substantial free cash flow over the year.

Mohawk Industries operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring NA, and Flooring ROW, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Global Ceramic segment and geographically from the United States. The company's diverse product range includes carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring.

The fourth quarter saw net earnings of $139 million and an EPS of $2.18, with adjusted figures slightly lower at $125 million and $1.96 respectively. This performance marks an improvement over the same period in the previous year, which reported net earnings of $33 million and an EPS of $0.52. However, the full-year results painted a different picture, with a net loss of $440 million and a loss per share of $6.90, influenced by significant impairment charges totaling $878 million. Adjusted net earnings for the year were $587 million, with an adjusted EPS of $9.19.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum commented on the results, highlighting the company's efforts in cost containment, productivity, and inventory management, which led to a reduction in working capital by over $300 million. He also noted the strategic investments in sales resources, merchandising, and new products to stimulate consumer demand.

Our fourth quarter results were ahead of our expectations, with benefits from cost containment, productivity and lower input costs. We are well positioned to manage current conditions and emerge stronger from this economic cycle when the rebound occurs, said Lorberbaum.

Despite the overall decrease in net sales, Mohawk Industries managed to maintain a strong liquidity position, ending the year with $1.9 billion in available liquidity and retiring a high-interest rate term loan of approximately $900 million in the first quarter of 2024. The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at a healthy 1.5 times.

Looking ahead, Mohawk Industries anticipates the first quarter of 2024 to align more closely with historical seasonal patterns, expecting adjusted EPS to be between $1.60 and $1.70. The company remains focused on minimizing expenses, reducing overhead, and restructuring operations to adapt to current market conditions. Lorberbaum expressed optimism for the second half of the year, predicting improvements as industry conditions recover and central banks potentially lower interest rates.

