Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Potentially Undervalued?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Mohawk Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mohawk Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Mohawk Industries is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $166.02, but it is currently trading at US$103 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Mohawk Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mohawk Industries?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Mohawk Industries, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MHK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MHK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MHK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.