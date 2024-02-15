Molina Healthcare Inc CFO Mark Keim Sells 15,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) CFO Mark Keim executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $386.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,798,400.

Molina Healthcare Inc is a healthcare organization that provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, as well as through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates through its health plans in several states across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the only activity by the insider in terms of stock transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Molina Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Molina Healthcare Inc's shares were trading at $386.56 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.357 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.30, which is above the industry median of 18.39 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with a GF Value of $383.73, indicating that Molina Healthcare Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

