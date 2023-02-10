U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3470
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,604.18
    -231.29 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Monroe Capital Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Monroe Capital Corporation
·3 min read
Monroe Capital Corporation
Monroe Capital Corporation

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 4627218. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

SOURCE:     Monroe Capital Corporation

Investor Contact:

Mick Solimene

 

Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer

 

Monroe Capital Corporation

 

(312) 598-8401

 

Email: msolimene@monroecap.com

 

 

Media Contact:

Daniel Abramson

 

BackBay Communications

 

(857) 305-8441

 

Email: daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, Unity Software and Splunk

    Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, Unity Software and Splunk are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • Lyft stock free falls more than 35% — here's why

    Lyft stock is down by about 35% today after the company's Q4 earnings disappointed investors.

  • Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings

    Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really is, saying he owns some 80% of all U.S. AG. The billionaire recently ousted the claim in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit, saying he owns less than 1/4000 (or 0.025%) of all ava

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • QuantumScape (QS) Q4 Earnings to Suffer From Cost Pressure

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q4 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, implying a year-over-year deterioration of 62.5%.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • 3 Great Compounder Stocks to Buy for Strong Returns in All Environments

    Compounder stocks are companies that can deliver sustainable long term growth across different types of economic environments

  • The Stock Market Is Suddenly Dropping. It’s Time to Stop Looking to the Future.

    The S&P 500 began the year with an impressive rally, but has been weak in the past several trading session. Shares ended the week with a 1.1% loss.

  • Stock Rally Is a Bear-Market Trap, Top-Ranked Fund Managers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite enduring a brutal start to the year for their portfolios thanks to a surprise market rally, two top-ranked fund managers are sticking to the bearish views that made them winners in the 2022 stock crash. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Emba

  • Russia's 'Voluntary' Oil Production Cut Might Not Be So Voluntary

    Is there such a thing as a voluntary cut in oil production? That's how Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak described the Kremlin's 500,000-barrel-a-day pullback from global oil markets, which [pushed crude prices higher](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-02-10-2023/card/oil-prices-rise-as-russia-plans-output-cuts-in-response-to-sanctions-x3KY7MRWUG8vnNRmIJ4v) in Friday morning trading. But energy analysts say such moves by oil exporters are typically driven by co

  • Warren Buffett's Firm Has Now Sold 40% of Its Shares From a 2008 Investment

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is trimming its position in BYD , the Chinese electric vehicle company that competes with Tesla in its home country. Berkshire has sold nearly 95 million of its original 225 million shares in the company after selling another 4.235 million shares, worth nearly $140 million last month, it announced in a filing with the Hong Kong stock market this week. Despite the large sell off, Berkshire remains one of the company's biggest shareholders with 130.3 million shares, representing about a 12% stake in the company.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Bed Bath & Beyond had a rough week. Here’s what could happen next.

    It has been a tumultuous week for Bed Bath & Beyond, as the troubled company averted bankruptcy with what has been described as an “unusual” equity offering.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Tanker Stocks Try To Sail Past Buy Points; Earnings For One Of Them Could Soar This Year

    Two tanker stocks hit 52-week highs on Friday. One of the transport stocks is expected to post 82% earnings growth in 2023.

  • Buy Hertz Stock. It’s Cheap, Well-Run, and Renting Teslas.

    The rental car company remains highly profitable, leads peers in adding electric vehicles to its fleet, and has bought back over 30% of its stock since it emerged from bankruptcy in mid-2021.

  • Equinor (EQNR) Makes Seventh Discovery Near Norway Troll Field

    Equinor (EQNR) and partners will consider tying the Rover Sor discovery into existing infrastructure in the Troll region.