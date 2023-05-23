Monro's (NASDAQ:MNRO) Dividend Will Be $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.28 per share on the 19th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is around the industry average.

Monro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, Monro was paying out 77% of earnings, but a comparatively small 20% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 20.5% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 81% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Monro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Monro has seen earnings per share falling at 8.5% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Monro's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Monro that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Monro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

