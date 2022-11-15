U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.50
    +16.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,679.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,802.50
    +67.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.30
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.67
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3410
    +0.3410 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,787.46
    +645.39 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.26
    +20.98 (+5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.68
    +31.21 (+0.11%)
     

Montage Technology Selects PDF Solutions® Exensio® Fabless for Advanced Semiconductor Analytics

PDF Solutions, Inc.
·3 min read
PDF Solutions, Inc.
PDF Solutions, Inc.

Exensio Platform Drives Adoption of Big Data Analytics with Powerful and Customizable Templates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that Montage Technology selected PDF Solutions’ Exensio Fabless as its semiconductor analytics platform. Exensio Fabless is designed with a powerful and flexible analytics environment, which PDF Solutions believes was a critical factor in the decision.

Montage Technology is a leading IC design company dedicated to providing high-performance, low-power IC solutions for cloud computing and data center markets. After a comprehensive evaluation, Montage chose PDF Solutions’ Exensio Fabless as its yield data analysis platform. The template function in Exensio Fabless supports independent customization, which meets Montage’s current needs and can be flexibly expanded and customized for increased product analysis needs in the future. In addition, Montage requested local support for their manufacturing and test operations teams, which PDF Solutions was able to fulfill with its global support organization, including local, in-person resources.

Shao Yi, Senior Product Manager at Montage Technology said, “Our continued success depends upon our ability to achieve exceptional yield and product quality for our end customers and ensure our products keep exceeding our customers’ requirements. The advanced analytics capabilities of the Exensio analytics platform will help Montage to achieve high efficiency data analysis.”

“At PDF Solutions, we realize that every customer has unique needs and requirements that go beyond the functionality of our products,” said Jun Jia, Head of China Business Development for PDF Solutions. “Our vision is to provide a comprehensive data platform and advanced analytics for our customers that encompasses best-in-class products, professional services and local support. We are delighted that Montage has selected Exensio Fabless and look forward to their continued success in the market.”

About Exensio Fabless
Exensio Fabless is PDF Solutions’ fully integrated, end-to-end analytics solution for fabless semiconductor companies, architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio Fabless platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower engineers and organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to increase the yield and quality of their products, and enhance operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to drive profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks cited in this release are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com

Jun Jia
Head of China Business Development
Tel: (408) 841-4311
Email: jun.jia@pdf.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Amazon Set to Lay Off Thousands of Corporate Workers

    The layoffs are targeted for corporate employees and could primarily affect Amazon’s devices business, as well as human resources and retail, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFreeport LNG told

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Twitter saga: Here are your options if your boss tries to unfire you

    Being unfired is a rare practice in Canada, but not totally unheard of, says a lawyer.

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.