Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,074.66
    -3.52 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,901.99
    -70.42 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,987.95
    -47.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.02
    -4.09 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.60
    -2.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    -0.0200 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2656
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7450
    +0.2650 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,153.68
    +4,320.42 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.83
    -45.19 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,208.03
    -31.49 (-0.08%)
     

These Monthly Income REITs Have Yields Up to 8%

Joey Solitro
·3 min read

For investors seeking a steady stream of monthly income, real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay dividends on a monthly basis emerge as a compelling financial strategy. In this article, we unravel two REITs that pay monthly dividends and have yields up to 8%.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE:O) owns and operates a portfolio of more than 13,250 commercial properties, making it the 7th largest global REIT. It boasts a world-class tenant base, including BJ's Wholesale Club, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Walmart, and Wynn Resorts.

Realty Income currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.2565, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.078 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 5.9% at today's levels.

On top of its high yield, Realty Income is a dividend aristocrat. It has raised its annual dividend every year since 1994, meaning 2024 will mark the 30th consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment.

Don't Miss:

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading diversified experiential net lease REIT. It owns and manages a portfolio of 359 entertainment, recreation, education, and leisure properties, including movie theaters, golf ranges, waterparks, amusement parks, fitness centers, private schools, and early childhood education centers.

EPR currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.275 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.30 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 8% at today's levels.

EPR had an impressive track record of dividend growth up until the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to suspend its dividend, but with operations back to normal, investors should consider EPR a reliable source of monthly income that will likely grow in the years ahead.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article These Monthly Income REITs Have Yields Up to 8% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement