Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

DBV Technologies S.A.
DBV Technologies S.A.
DBV Technologies S.A.

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

09/30/2022

94,025,441



Total gross of voting rights: 94,025,441



Total net* of voting rights: 93,888,340

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


