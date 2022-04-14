U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -20.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    +18.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8670
    +0.1790 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,899.60
    -1,318.76 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -6.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +39.72 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022

DBV Technologies S.A.
DBV Technologies S.A.
DBV Technologies S.A.

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)


Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

03/31/2022

55,095,537



Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537



Total net* of voting rights: 54,951,036


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


