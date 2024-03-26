Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,203.58
    -14.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,282.33
    -31.31 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,315.70
    -68.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.28
    -2.88 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    -0.47 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,178.40
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    -0.33 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    -0.0190 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5760
    +0.1710 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,670.04
    -1,221.92 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.96
    +13.39 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,398.03
    -16.07 (-0.04%)
     

Moody's places Boeing ratings on review for downgrade

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

(Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it was considering downgrading Boeing's "Baa2" senior unsecured rating and "Prime-2" short-term ratings.

"Placing the ratings on review for downgrade follows Moody's belief that Boeing will be unable to deliver 737 narrow-body aircraft at the volumes required for it to materially expand its free cash flow and retire debt in a reasonable timeframe," the agency said.

The Baa2 backed long-term revenue bond and VMIG 2 backed short-term revenue bond, issued by the Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority, were also placed on review for downgrade.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

Advertisement