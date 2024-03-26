Moody's places Boeing ratings on review for downgrade

(Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it was considering downgrading Boeing's "Baa2" senior unsecured rating and "Prime-2" short-term ratings.

"Placing the ratings on review for downgrade follows Moody's belief that Boeing will be unable to deliver 737 narrow-body aircraft at the volumes required for it to materially expand its free cash flow and retire debt in a reasonable timeframe," the agency said.

The Baa2 backed long-term revenue bond and VMIG 2 backed short-term revenue bond, issued by the Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority, were also placed on review for downgrade.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)