More than 17,000 attendees welcomed to Toronto for 90th PDAC Convention

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s mineral exploration and mining industry returned to Toronto for its first in person Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention since March 2020, confirming the sector’s thirst for returning to business, in the flesh.



The PDAC 2022 Convention—the world’s premier annual exploration and mining event—welcomed 17,445 investors, analysts, Indigenous leaders, mining executives, geologists, government officials and students after more than two years of uncertainty for major events.

“Like most of the world, the mineral exploration and mining industry faced a variety of challenges during the pandemic, and yet its significance and resilience has remained admirable, and that pride was on full display at the PDAC 2022 Convention,” says PDAC President Alex Christopher, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic that forced PDAC 2021 to be a completely online event.

“Energy was widespread across the sold-out Trade Show and Investors Exchange, as well as highly-attended short courses and programming that reflected conversations happening within the sector, including the dominant themes of equity, diversity and inclusion, Indigenous engagement, critical minerals, sustainability and industry's role in helping the world realize a low-emissions future.”

Supporting this focus, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources who participated in the convention’s Opening Ceremonies, released a discussion paper informing Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

“Critical minerals offer an enormous economic opportunity for Canada as the world transitions to a green and digital economy. Our government is committed to making Canada a world leader in critical minerals, from exploration to recycling,” says Wilkinson.

Highlights from the PDAC 2022 Convention include:

Captivating discussions and standing room only crowds across a number of programs.

Six of the industry’s top performers were honoured with a PDAC 2022 Award.

Record attendance at the Opening Ceremonies.

High attendance and engaged conversations at the Indigenous Program, including a session on navigating UNDRIP the right way.

Expanded Keynote Program featuring presentations from industry experts on commodities, the mineral outlook, technology and new discoveries.

WiM’s annual Mining for Diversity Reception on June 14 and the inaugural launch International Day of Women in Mining on June 15.

PDAC, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted the seventh annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS), bringing together 20 Ministers responsible for mining from around the world to discuss the industry’s role in reducing global emissions.



Excitement now turns to the online PDAC 2022 Convention from June 28 to 29, where several sessions from the in person portion are available, as well as many new and relevant topics. All Access Pass holders automatically receive complementary online registration.

Some 2022 participants shared their affection for June’s warmer weather and sunshine; however, we will return to our traditional March dates for PDAC 2023 to realign with industry and market forces. See you back in Toronto from March 5 to 8, 2023.

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

