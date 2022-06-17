U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,647.39
    -19.38 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,726.31
    -200.76 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,666.57
    +20.47 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,663.84
    +14.01 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    -4.77 (-4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.28 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0162 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1090
    +2.8690 (+2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.14
    +14.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

More than 17,000 attendees welcomed to Toronto for 90th PDAC Convention

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
·3 min read
Prospectors &amp; Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s mineral exploration and mining industry returned to Toronto for its first in person Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention since March 2020, confirming the sector’s thirst for returning to business, in the flesh.

The PDAC 2022 Convention—the world’s premier annual exploration and mining event—welcomed 17,445 investors, analysts, Indigenous leaders, mining executives, geologists, government officials and students after more than two years of uncertainty for major events.

“Like most of the world, the mineral exploration and mining industry faced a variety of challenges during the pandemic, and yet its significance and resilience has remained admirable, and that pride was on full display at the PDAC 2022 Convention,” says PDAC President Alex Christopher, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic that forced PDAC 2021 to be a completely online event.

“Energy was widespread across the sold-out Trade Show and Investors Exchange, as well as highly-attended short courses and programming that reflected conversations happening within the sector, including the dominant themes of equity, diversity and inclusion, Indigenous engagement, critical minerals, sustainability and industry's role in helping the world realize a low-emissions future.”

Supporting this focus, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources who participated in the convention’s Opening Ceremonies, released a discussion paper informing Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

“Critical minerals offer an enormous economic opportunity for Canada as the world transitions to a green and digital economy. Our government is committed to making Canada a world leader in critical minerals, from exploration to recycling,” says Wilkinson.

Highlights from the PDAC 2022 Convention include:

  • Captivating discussions and standing room only crowds across a number of programs.

  • Six of the industry’s top performers were honoured with a PDAC 2022 Award.

  • Record attendance at the Opening Ceremonies.

  • High attendance and engaged conversations at the Indigenous Program, including a session on navigating UNDRIP the right way.

  • Expanded Keynote Program featuring presentations from industry experts on commodities, the mineral outlook, technology and new discoveries.

  • WiM’s annual Mining for Diversity Reception on June 14 and the inaugural launch International Day of Women in Mining on June 15.

  • PDAC, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted the seventh annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS), bringing together 20 Ministers responsible for mining from around the world to discuss the industry’s role in reducing global emissions.

Excitement now turns to the online PDAC 2022 Convention from June 28 to 29, where several sessions from the in person portion are available, as well as many new and relevant topics. All Access Pass holders automatically receive complementary online registration.

Some 2022 participants shared their affection for June’s warmer weather and sunshine; however, we will return to our traditional March dates for PDAC 2023 to realign with industry and market forces. See you back in Toronto from March 5 to 8, 2023.

About PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny
Senior Manager, Communications              
416 807 8214
kkenny@pdac.ca


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • Oil prices poised to break a string of weekly gains as demand worries linger

    Oil prices are headed for a weekly loss as central bank tightening this week has fueled worries over global demand.

  • Russia again cuts natural gas exports to European countries

    Russia reduced natural gas to Europe again Friday, including cutting flows by half to Italy and Slovakia and completely to France, as countries have worked to ease their dependence on Russian supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Both Ford and GM Halted Their Dividends During the Pandemic. Why Only One Has Brought It Back.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

    On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. "As Cadillac's future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand," Mark Reuss, GM's president, said in a statement.

  • Oil drops on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell almost 2% on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent crude was down $2.19, or 1.8%, at $117.62 a barrel at 1334 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.56, or 2.2%, to $115.03. Brent was on track for its first weekly dip in five weeks, and U.S. crude for its first decline in eight weeks, in line with a fall in equity markets amid fears of a possible recession as several central banks delivered big rate hikes.

  • The Days of Big Pharma Are Over. What the Era of Big Biotech Means for Investors.

    When GSK spins off its consumer health division in July, it will become one of the last drug conglomerates to shed its sideline businesses to focus on biotech-style medicines. The shift has big implications for investors—and overall public health.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • At $10 a Gallon, Norway’s Motorists Feel the Fuel Pinch

    (Bloomberg) -- While US drivers despair over gasoline topping $5 a gallon, spare a thought for motorists in oil-rich Norway, where prices sit at $10.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansGas stat

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • Charlotte's Web Appoints Energy Hemp Biotechnology Ltd. for Distribution in the Greater China Region

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," "CW" or the "Company"), America's market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract CBD products, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Energy Hemp Biotechnology Ltd., ("Energy Hemp") in Hong Kong, China.

  • Russia gas squeeze threatens Europe's stockpiling plans

    With France becoming the latest country to be cut off from Russian natural gas, and supplies sharply reduced in Italy and Germany, Europe's summer stockpiling plans are looking shaky.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Gas prices: ‘The solution here, unfortunately, is probably a recession,’ analyst says

    Gasoline prices remain above an average of $5/gallon nationally, according to AAA data, and energy experts still do not see any relief in sight.

  • Russia Tightens Squeeze on Gas Supply to Europe’s Biggest Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia tightened the squeeze on its biggest European gas customers, putting the continent on high alert for fuel shortages as Brussels accused the Kremlin of blackmail.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Emp

  • Explainer: Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    Benchmark European and British gas prices are on course for gains of more than 50% this week after Russia said capacity of its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which take gas directly to Germany, would be cut by around 60%, dramatically reducing European gas supply. Below are some of the factors explaining the impact of Russian supplies on Europe's gas markets, even those that do not rely on Russian gas directly. Europe has historically relied on Russia for around 40% of its natural gas, most delivered through pipelines including Yamal, which crosses Belarus and Poland to Germany, Nord Stream 1, which runs directly to Germany, and pipelines through Ukraine.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa