More EVs lose US tax credits including Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Many electric vehicles lost eligibility for tax credits of up to $7,500 after new battery sourcing rules took effect on Monday, including the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive and Chevrolet Blazer EV, the U.S. Treasury said.

The Treasury issued guidelines in December detailing new battery sourcing requirements aimed at weaning the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain away from China. They took effect on Monday.

The number of EV models qualifying for U.S. EV tax credits fell from 43 to 19. Those figures include different versions of the same vehicle type. Treasury said some manufacturers have yet to submit information on eligible vehicles, which could lead to changes in the list.

The new rules allow buyers to claim the tax credit of up to $7,500 at a participating dealership at the point of sale. The tax credit sets limits on vehicle price and buyer income to qualify.

The Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive, BMW X5 xDrive50e, Audi Q5 PHEV 55, Cadillac Lyriq and Ford E-Transit are among the vehicles that fell off the list of vehicles eligible for tax credits.

Volkswagen said on Monday it "is in the process of confirming eligibility for a federal EV tax credit for vehicles" after Jan. 1.

"We are optimistic that MY2023 ID.4s and all MY2024 ID.4s will be eligible under the new rules," VW added.

BMW, Nissan and Tesla did not immediately comment.

FILE PHOTO: A technician works on the final inspection of an electric Volkswagen ID. 4 car model, in Zwickau

The Treasury said "automakers are adjusting their supply chains to ensure buyers continue to be eligible for the new clean vehicle credit, partnering with allies and bringing jobs and investment back to the United States."

Ford Motor said last month its E-Transit would lose the $3,750 tax credit, as would the Mach-E and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, but its F-150 EV Lighting and the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring retained credits.

General Motors noted all of its EVs would temporarily lose eligibility except the Chevrolet Bolt, adding the Lyriq and Blazer EV are losing the credit because of two minor components.

GM expects after a sourcing change the Lyriq and Blazer EV will regain eligibility in early 2024 and said its Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and Cadillac OPTIQ produced "after the sourcing change will be eligible for the full incentive."

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act law reformed the EV tax credit, requiring vehicles to be assembled in North America to qualify for any tax credits, eliminating nearly 70% of eligible models at the time.

Tesla disclosed in December its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range vehicles would lose federal tax credits starting Jan. 1. The Model 3 Performance retains the $7,500 credit.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)