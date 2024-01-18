On January 16, 2024, CEO of Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF), Praveen Tipirneni, sold 13,923 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Morphic Holding Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for serious chronic diseases, including fibrosis, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,330 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Morphic Holding Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 23 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Morphic Holding Inc were trading at $27.49, resulting in a market cap of $1.351 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 59.76, with a GF Value of $0.46, indicating that Morphic Holding Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

Morphic Holding Inc CEO Praveen Tipirneni Sells 13,923 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

