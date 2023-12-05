Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of The Mosaic Co's Dividends

The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2023-12-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into The Mosaic Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does The Mosaic Co Do?

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.

The Mosaic Co's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at The Mosaic Co's Dividend History

The Mosaic Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down The Mosaic Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, The Mosaic Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.06% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.19%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, The Mosaic Co's annual dividend growth rate was 47.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 8.50% per year. And over the past decade, The Mosaic Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -10.70%.

Based on The Mosaic Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of The Mosaic Co stock as of today is approximately 3.10%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, The Mosaic Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.19.

The Mosaic Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks The Mosaic Co's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. The Mosaic Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and The Mosaic Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The Mosaic Co's revenue has increased by approximately 32.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 82.1% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, The Mosaic Co's earnings increased by approximately 218.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.65% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on The Mosaic Co's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, The Mosaic Co's record of consistent dividend payments, coupled with a respectable dividend growth rate, payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics, paints a promising picture for dividend-seeking investors. The company's ability to maintain and potentially increase its dividends is supported by its financial health and market position. As investors anticipate the next dividend payment, they can also consider the long-term potential for sustained and growing dividends from The Mosaic Co. Will the company's strategic initiatives and market performance continue to support its dividend in the years to come? That remains a key question for value investors to ponder.

