Most Shareholders Will Probably Find That The Compensation For Mesoblast Limited's (ASX:MSB) CEO Is Reasonable

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Silviu Itescu plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) recently. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 28th of November. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

How Does Total Compensation For Silviu Itescu Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Mesoblast Limited has a market capitalization of AU$297m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable decrease of 18% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$672.7k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian Biotechs industry with market capitalizations between AU$153m and AU$610m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.3m. That is to say, Silviu Itescu is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Silviu Itescu also holds AU$25m worth of Mesoblast stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$673k US$697k 61% Other US$437k US$662k 39% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. Mesoblast is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Mesoblast Limited's Growth Numbers

Mesoblast Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 14% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 27% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Mesoblast Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Mesoblast Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -91% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. This contrasts to the strong EPS growth recently however, and suggests that there may be other factors at play driving down the share price. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Mesoblast that investors should look into moving forward.

