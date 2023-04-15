MotorK plc (AMS:MTRK): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at MotorK plc's (AMS:MTRK) future prospects. MotorK plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service for the automotive retail industry in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On 31 December 2022, the €84m market-cap company posted a loss of €14m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which MotorK will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering MotorK, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €1.7m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for MotorK given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 12% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

