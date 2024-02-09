Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024

Good afternoon. Welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. With me today are Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO; Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President and COO; and Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and CTO. Greg and Jason will review our results along with commentary, and Jack and Mahesh will join for Q&A. We've posted an earnings presentation and news release at motorolasolutions.com/investor. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for your reference. And during the call, we reference non-GAAP financial results including those in our outlook unless otherwise noted. Number of forward-looking statements will be made during this presentation and during the Q&A portion of the call.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause such differences can be found in today's earnings news release, in the comments made during this conference call, in the Risk Factors section of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K or any quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. And with that, I will turn it over to Greg.

Greg Brown: Thanks, Tim. And good afternoon and thanks for joining us today. First, Q4 was exceptional quarter. We achieved record revenue in both segments in all three technologies, including double digit growth in Video Security and Command Center, highlighting the strength and robust demand for our safety and security solutions that help protect people, property and places. Additionally, we expanded operating margins for the sixth consecutive quarter, generated over $1.2 billion of operating cash and strengthened our video security portfolio with the recent acquisition of IPVideo, creator of the HALO Smart Sensor. Second, our full year results were outstanding. In our Products and SI segment, we grew revenue 9%, driven by strong growth in both LMR and Video Security and we ended the year with record product backlog.

We also expanded operating margins in this segment by 380 basis points, driven in part by higher ASPs and lower product costs. In Software and Services, revenue was up 10%, inclusive of the Airwave revenue reduction, highlighted by strong growth in Video Security, Command Center and our Services business outside of the UK. And we also generated record operating cash flow of $2 billion, up 12% versus the prior year. And finally, as we enter 2024, our robust backlog position coupled with the continued strong demand for our safety and security solutions positions us well for another year of strong revenue and earnings growth. And with that, I'm going to turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Winkler: Thank you, Greg. Revenue for the quarter grew 5% and was above our guidance with growth in both segments, both regions and all three technologies. FX tailwinds during the quarter were $16 million, while acquisitions added $17 million. GAAP operating earnings were $738 million or 25.9% of sales, up from 25.6% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating earnings were $870 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter. And non-GAAP operating margin was 30.5%, up 10 basis points. The increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating earnings was driven by higher sales and lower direct material costs. GAAP earnings per share was $3.47, up from $3.43 in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.90, up 8% from $3.60 last year.

The growth in EPS was driven by higher sales and higher margins. OpEx in Q4 was $597 million, up $60 million versus last year, primarily due to higher incentives and acquisitions in the current quarter -- current year. For the full year 2023, revenue was $10 billion, up 10% with strong growth in both segments and across all three technologies. Revenue from acquisitions was $98 million and the impact of unfavorable foreign currency rates was $38 million. GAAP operating earnings were $2.3 billion or 23% of sales versus 18.2% in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by lower direct material costs, higher sales, the $147 million ESN fixed asset impairment charge in the prior year and lower intangible amortization expense in the current year.

Non-GAAP operating earnings were $2.8 billion, up $416 million and non-GAAP operating margins were 27.9% of sales, up from 26% of sales in the prior year, driven by lower direct material costs, higher sales, inclusive of higher ASPs and improved operating leverage. GAAP earnings per share was $9.93, up 25% compared to $7.93 in the prior year, primarily driven by higher earnings and the asset impairment charge related to the exit of ESN in the prior year, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate in the current year. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $11.95, up 15% from $10.36 in 2022. On higher earnings, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. For the full year OpEx was $2.2 billion, up $178 million versus 2022, primarily driven by higher employee incentives and higher expenses associated with investments in Video and Rave.

And the effective tax rate for 2023 was 21.9% compared to 20.1% in the prior year due to lower benefits from employee stock-based compensation in the current year. Turning to our cash flow. Q4 operating cash flow was $1.2 billion, driven by higher earnings, partially offset by higher cash taxes. And for the full year, we generated record operating cash flow of $2 billion, and record free cash flow of $1.8 billion. The increase was driven by higher earnings, partially offset by higher cash taxes. Capital allocation for 2023 included $804 million in share repurchases, $589 million in cash dividends and $253 million of CapEx. Additionally, during the quarter, our Board of Directors approved a $2 billion increase to the share repurchase program and an 11% increase in our dividend, which is the 13th consecutive year of double digit increases.

Moving next to segment results. In the Products and SI segment, Q4 sales were up 4% versus last year, driven by growth in LMR and Video. Operating earnings were $567 million or 30.0% of sales, up from 28.4% in the prior year, driven by higher sales and lower direct material costs. Some notable Q4 wins and achievements in this segment include a $90 million P25 system and device order from a US customer. A $67 million P25 device order for emergency services telecommunications authority in Australia. A $57 million P25 APX NEXT devices order for a US customer. A $38 million P25 system order for the State of Arizona Department of Public Safety. A $31 million TETRA system order for a European customer. And a $13 million fixed video order for an international customer.

And for the full year, Products and SI revenue was $6.2 billion, up 9% from the prior year, driven by higher sales of LMR and Video. Revenue from acquisitions was $15 million and currency headwinds were $19 million. Full year operating earnings were $1.5 billion or 24.3% of sales, up from 20.5% in the prior year on higher sales, inclusive of higher ASPs and lower direct material costs. In Software and Services, Q4 revenue was up 7%, driven by growth in Video, Command Center and LMR. Revenue from acquisitions was $15 million in the quarter and FX tailwinds were $11 million. Q4 operating earnings in the segment were $303 million and operating margins were 31.6%, down from 34.4% last year, primarily driven by the Airwave revenue reduction related to the price control.

Some notable Q4 highlights in the segment include a $330 million LMR managed services renewal through 2034 for Denmark's nationwide public safety communications network. A $48 million Command Center order for the city of Chicago's Office of Public Safety Administration. A $20 million LMR service agreement for Spokane Washington Regional Emergency Communications and a $19 million mobile video order from a US customer. And finally, a $10 million command center order for the city and County of San Francisco. For the full year, revenue was $3.7 billion, up 10% on growth in LMR services, Command Center and Video. Revenue from acquisitions was $83 million and currency headwinds were $19 million. For the full year, operating earnings were $1.3 billion or 33.9% of sales, down 140 basis points versus the prior year, driven by the Airwave revenue reduction and higher acquisition related expenses.

Looking next at our regional results. North America revenue was $2 billion in Q4, up 6% and $6.9 billion for the full year, up 9%, driven by growth in both segments and across all three technologies. And in international, Q4 revenue was $832 million, up 3% versus last year, driven by growth in Video and LMR. And for the full year, international revenue was $3 billion, up 11% versus last year, driven by growth in LMR and Video. Moving to backlog. Ending backlog for Q4 was $14.3 billion, down $88 million versus last year, inclusive of approximately $1 billion of backlog reduction related to the Airwave price control and revenue recognition for Airwave and ESN. Sequentially, backlog was down $15 million, inclusive of the Airwave and ESN reduction and $160 million of favorable FX.

In the Products and SI segment, ending backlog was up $93 million or 2% driven primarily by strong demand in North America. Sequentially, backlog was up $99 million, also driven by demand in North America. In Software and Services, backlog decreased $181 million from last year and $114 million sequentially. Excluding Airwave and ESN, Software and Services backlog was up almost $800 million versus last year, driven by strong multi-year agreements in both regions. Turning now to our outlook. We expect Q1 sales to be up approximately 8%, with non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.50 and $2.55 per share. This assumes a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 172 million shares and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. And for the full year, we expect revenue growth of approximately 6% and non-GAAP earnings per share between $12.62 and $12.72 per share.

This full year outlook assumes a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 171 million shares and an effective tax rate between 23% and 24%. Additionally, we expect another strong year of operating cash flow with 2024 expectations of $2.2 billion in operating cash flow. And before I turn it back to Greg, I wanted to share some additional highlights. First, I want to give you some color on the technology growth expectations that are included in the sales guidance for the year. In Video Security and Access Control, we're planning for 10% growth, which is informed by the acceleration and strong adoption of our cloud offerings. For Command Center, we also expect 10% growth consistent with last year's organic growth rate. And in LMR, we expect to grow mid-single digits or high single digits when normalized for the impact of the UK Home Office.

Second, I would like to share with you some exciting updates about our Video business, in light of two recent partnerships that support our growth expectations, one with Jabil and another with Google. With Jabil, we've entered into a strategic manufacturing agreement where Jabil will assume responsibility for our manufacturing operations at our sites in Canada and Texas. This agreement further optimizes our video supply chain, provides redundancy, future cost savings and scalability. Additionally, it allows us to focus on engineering, designing and bringing to market video solutions that serve our customers' security needs, while continuing to enable regulatory compliance with NDAA rules for the procurement of secure equipment. And with Google, yesterday, we announced a new strategic agreement with Google Cloud that harnesses the power of their latest cloud advancements to enable assistive intelligence, such as accurate and reliable video content, mapping and other AI capabilities.

Google Cloud also enables Avigilon Alta, our fast growing cloud native fixed video and access control platform, which we introduced a little more than a year ago. Alta combines the power of our AI analytics with the ease and simplicity of a cloud delivered VMS that is increasingly preferred by some verticals like education. The rapid adoption in Alta contributed almost a quarter of our growth last year to total video and includes a higher subscription attachment compared to a traditional Avigilon Unity sale. And finally, we ended the year with a very strong balance sheet, including $1.7 billion in cash, a fixed rate balance debt maturity profile and our net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 is our lowest since 2015, providing us with ample flexibility to continue to deploy capital and drive shareholder value.

I'll now turn the call-back to Greg.

Greg Brown: Thanks, Jason. First, 2023 was a phenomenal year for the company. We achieved [Technical Difficulty] significantly expanded operating margins, grew earnings per share by 15% and generated record operating cash flow of $2 billion. We also returned $1.4 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and we strengthened our Video Security portfolio with the recent acquisition of IPVideo. Second, this past November, we announced our new brand narrative, solving for safer. This reflects our purposeful transformation centered on public safety and enterprise security and our sharpened focus on solving for safer communities, safer schools and safer businesses. Our solutions across LMR, Video Security and Command Center that are powered by artificial intelligence enable collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises, connecting those in need with those who can help.

And while we recognize technology is not the only way to a safer future, it does play a vital role. And finally, as we enter 2024, the momentum of our business remains strong. Funding for public safety continues to be a priority. Investments we've made in the portfolio, including our APX NEXT device. And by the way, the software applications that run on this device are driving higher ASPs for our products and strong growth in Software and Services. We're also seeing a noticeable acceleration of cloud adoption in Video Security that is driving margin accretive revenues in Software and Services. And with our exceptionally strong balance sheet, we have the opportunity to continue to deploy capital to drive long-term shareholder value. I'm extremely pleased how we're positioned and I expect 2024 to be another year of strong revenue and earnings growth for our company.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tim.

