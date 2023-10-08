Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) investors are sitting on a loss of 37% if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 39% in three years, versus a market return of about 29%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Mount Gibson Iron became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 16% per year has people thinking Mount Gibson Iron is shrinking. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Mount Gibson Iron has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Mount Gibson Iron in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Mount Gibson Iron's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Mount Gibson Iron's TSR, which was a 37% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Mount Gibson Iron provided a TSR of 2.3% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.7% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

