Mr Price Group (JSE:MRP) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Mr Price Group Limited (JSE:MRP) is reducing its dividend to ZAR2.84 on the 18th of Decemberwhich is 9.3% less than last year's comparable payment of ZAR3.13. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 4.8%.

Mr Price Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Mr Price Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from ZAR3.98 total annually to ZAR7.6. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Mr Price Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 0.4% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Mr Price Group has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mr Price Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Mr Price Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

