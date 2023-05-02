MSA Safety Increases Quarterly Dividend

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today declared a 2.2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.46 to $0.47 per share on common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2023. MSA Safety has paid dividends since 1948 and this dividend increase will mark the 53rd consecutive year the company has increased its dividend.

Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are proud of our history of paying a secure and growing dividend. Our track record of strong cash generation positions us well to invest in future growth while returning capital to shareholders as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy."

The Board also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2023.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's at www.MSAsafety.com.

