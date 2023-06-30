MSC Industrial (MSM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2023, MSC Industrial (MSM) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.74, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was -0.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MSC Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Days : 64 compared to the 64 average estimate based on four analysts.

Average Daily Sales (ADS) : $16.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.07 million.

Shares of MSC Industrial have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

