How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State

Ah, payday, the very best day of every two weeks. Anyone who’s ever held a job knows the sweet relief of opening your bank statement to see that direct deposit hit. Or, if you’re old school, opening that check and glancing down at the commas and zeros that means your bills will be paid — and there just might be enough for a bit of fun.

But with every payday, the taxman cometh. Studying your paycheck, whether it’s in your hands or on your screen, you’ll see the payroll taxes taken out. How much is taken out depends on where you live.

GOBankingRates looked at the amount of taxes taken out of the bi-weekly income for individual filers and married couples filing jointly in every state, breaking down exactly how much is coming out of your paycheck every payday.

Alabama

  • Single Filing: $383

  • Joint Filing: $412

Alaska

  • Single Filing: $405

  • Joint Filing: $590

Arizona

  • Single Filing: $373

  • Joint Filing: $481

Arkansas

  • Single Filing: $353

  • Joint Filing: $372

California

  • Single Filing: $509

  • Joint Filing: $795

Colorado

  • Single Filing: $513

  • Joint Filing: $708

Connecticut

  • Single Filing: $624

  • Joint Filing: $763

Delaware

  • Single Filing: $464

  • Joint Filing: $675

Florida

  • Single Filing: $306

  • Joint Filing: $387

Georgia

  • Single Filing: $433

  • Joint Filing: $555

Hawaii

Single Filing: $509
Joint Filing: $890

Idaho

  • Single Filing: $380

  • Joint Filing: $516

Illinois

  • Single Filing: $493

  • Joint Filing: $606

Indiana

  • Single Filing: $393

  • Joint Filing: $449

Iowa

  • Single Filing: $443

  • Joint Filing: $531

Kansas

  • Single Filing: $409

  • Joint Filing: $501

Kentucky

  • Single Filing: $379

  • Joint Filing: $405

Louisiana

  • Single Filing: $356

  • Joint Filing: $351

Maine

  • Single Filing: $436

  • Joint Filing: $489

Maryland

  • Single Filing: $611

  • Joint Filing: $831

Massachusetts

  • Single Filing: $681

  • Joint Filing: $844

Michigan

  • Single Filing: $439

  • Joint Filing: $479

Minnesota

  • Single Filing: $513

  • Joint Filing: $650

Mississippi

  • Single Filing: $332

  • Joint Filing: $335

Missouri

  • Single Filing: $376

  • Joint Filing: $418

Montana

  • Single Filing: $393

  • Joint Filing: $496

Nebraska

  • Single Filing: $413

  • Joint Filing: $490

Nevada

  • Single Filing: $307

  • Joint Filing: $410

New Hampshire

  • Single Filing: $433

  • Joint Filing: $611

New Jersey

  • Single Filing: $586

  • Joint Filing: $838

New Mexico

  • Single Filing: $358

  • Joint Filing: $365

New York

  • Single Filing: $559

  • Joint Filing: $620

North Carolina

  • Single Filing: $384

  • Joint Filing: $450

North Dakota

  • Single Filing: $359

  • Joint Filing: $427

Ohio

  • Single Filing: $374

  • Joint Filing: $406

Oklahoma

  • Single Filing: $354

  • Joint Filing: $393

Oregon

  • Single Filing: $542

  • Joint Filing: $674

Pennsylvania

  • Single Filing: $433

  • Joint Filing: $491

Rhode Island

  • Single Filing: $490

  • Joint Filing: $608

South Carolina

  • Single Filing: $399

  • Joint Filing: $483

South Dakota

  • Single Filing: $310

  • Joint Filing: $391

Tennessee

  • Single Filing: $306

  • Joint Filing: $357

Texas

  • Single Filing: $336

  • Joint Filing: $410

Utah

  • Single Filing: $459

  • Joint Filing: $765

Vermont

  • Single Filing: $446

  • Joint Filing: $531

Virginia

  • Single Filing: $540

  • Joint Filing: $709

Washington

  • Single Filing: $486

  • Joint Filing: $626

West Virginia

  • Single Filing: $377

  • Joint Filing: $368

Wisconsin

  • Single Filing: $421

  • Joint Filing: $484

Wyoming

  • Single Filing: $337

  • Joint Filing: $393

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much is taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck. GOBankingRates found the median annual income for each state as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using the federal income tax data, FICA tax data, and state income tax data, all sourced from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Tax Brackets, and using in-house calculations to find the tax brackets that each state’s median earner falls in. The total taxes paid, marginal tax rate, and effective tax rate can be calculated. Using the total taxes paid and assuming there are 26 bi-weekly pay periods in a year, the taxes taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck can be calculated. The states are sorted to show the most to least taxes paid bi-weekly. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

