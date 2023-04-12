Multiple insiders bought Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hancock & Gore

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman of the Board Alexander Beard bought AU$98k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.28 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Hancock & Gore insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Hancock & Gore Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Hancock & Gore insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$233k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Hancock & Gore

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Hancock & Gore insiders own 43% of the company, worth about AU$28m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hancock & Gore Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Hancock & Gore insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Hancock & Gore (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

