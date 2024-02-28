Murphy Oil Corp Vice President Louis Utsch Sells 30,260 Shares

Vice President Louis Utsch has sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred on February 27, 2024.

Murphy Oil Corp is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. The company is also engaged in exploration and production activities in Malaysia and all oil-weighted assets are in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tupper Montney in British Columbia.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,260 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Murphy Oil Corp shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Murphy Oil Corp were trading at $39.94, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.119 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.49, which is below both the industry median of 10.08 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $39.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.84, Murphy Oil Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

