U.S. markets open in 9 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.50
    -11.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,949.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,014.50
    -42.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.40
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.0550 (-1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.89
    +0.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3050
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,390.84
    -347.82 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.43
    -8.83 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.20
    -1.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.22
    +64.70 (+0.23%)
     

Nabors (NBR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended March 2023, Nabors Industries (NBR) reported revenue of $789.01 million, up 38.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.55, compared to -$13.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was -151.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nabors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Rig Revenue - International Drilling: $46.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.71 million.

  • Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - International Drilling: $15.22 million versus $14.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average Rigs Working - U.S. Drilling: 100.3 versus 102.12 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Daily Adjusted Gross Margin - U.S. Drilling: $18.12 million compared to the $17.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Daily Rig Revenue - U.S. Drilling: $38.84 million versus $35.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average Rigs Working - International Drilling: 76.4 versus 77.2 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- U.S. Drilling: $350.65 million compared to the $342.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.2% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- International Drilling: $320.05 million compared to the $317.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- Other reconciling items: -$25.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$22.31 million.

  • Operating Revenues- Rig Technologies: $58.48 million versus $60.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.2% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Drilling Solutions: $75.04 million compared to the $73.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.5% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Drilling: $156.49 million versus $138.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Nabors here>>>

Shares of Nabors have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research