Nanalysis Scientific Corp.'s (CVE:NSCI) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

Nanalysis Scientific Corp.'s (CVE:NSCI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Medical Equipment industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 13.9x and even P/S above 57x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Nanalysis Scientific's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Nanalysis Scientific has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Nanalysis Scientific, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Nanalysis Scientific's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 34%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 253% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 156% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why Nanalysis Scientific is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Nanalysis Scientific's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

In line with expectations, Nanalysis Scientific maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

