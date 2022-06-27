Nanoparticle Measurement Instrument Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Instrument Type ; and End User

ReportLinker

The nanoparticle measurement instrument market is projected to reach US$ 13,804. 23 million in 2028 from an estimated value of US$ 8,802. 26 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 6% during 2021-2028.

The growth of the market is due to are ongoing research in nanoparticles and presence of nanoparticles in the environment. However, cost of the instrument used for measurement is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Nanoparticles are particles between 1 and 100 nanometers (nm) in size, with a surrounding interfacial layer.There is need to accurately determine, characterize, and quantify the size of the nanoparticles in the suspension to achieve batch-to-batch uniformity and desired therapeutic effectiveness.



Nanoparticle size analyzer is an instrument used for detection of diameter of nanoparticles. It has various applications in the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



If a large quantity of nanoparticles is inhaled or consumed by humans, it may cause damage to the lungs on a cellular basis and can also change the gut microbiota that may lead to inflammation in bowel.This positive and negative effect of nanoparticles has led to its characterization.



Therefore, the characterization of nanoparticles based on size drives the need for measuring instruments. Also, the instruments that measure the density of nanoparticles in a particular are gaining traction, which are further propelling the market growth.



Environmental risk assessments of engineered nanoparticles require thorough characterization of nanoparticles and their aggregates.Furthermore, quantitative analytical methods are required to determine environmental concentrations and enable both effect and exposure assessments.



This may also drive the growth of the market.



Type Insights



Based on instrument type, the global nanoparticle measurement instrument market is segmented into x-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, atomic force microscopy, photon correlation spectroscopy, nanoparticle surface area monitor, transmission electron microscopy, condensation particle counter, differential mobility analyzer, scanning mobility particle sizer, nanoparticle tracking analysis, aerosol particle mass analyzer, and others.In 2021, the x-ray diffraction segment held the largest share of the market.



However, nanoparticle tracking analysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. The rising government investments for the advancement and developments in healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries is one of the key factors to drive the market during the forecast period.



End-User Insights



Based on end-users, the global nanoparticle measurement instrument market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, contract research organization, and others.In 2021, the pharmaceutical industry segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The paradigm shift towards integrated, smart, and data-rich paperless operations has resulted in error-free and precise production. Such ongoing developments are supporting the market growth during forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global nanoparticle measurement instrument market are National Institute for Nanotechnology (NINT), National Nanotechnology and Nanoscience Network, Brazilian Ministry for Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication (MCTIC), Fundacion Argentina De Nanotecnologia (FAN), an Country’s Nanotechnology Associations.

