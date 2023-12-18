Nasdaq (NDAQ) Declined Despite Reporting an Upside to Consensus Projections

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries. On December 15, 2023, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock closed at $54.74 per share. One-month return of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was 2.36%, and its shares lost 9.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a market capitalization of $31.583 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In Financials, we prefer well-placed insurance companies and niche businesses while tending to avoid banks which face credit deterioration and rising deposit costs. Partially countering these positives was Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), which is engaged in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and company services. Its shares pulled back by -2% despite reporting an upside to consensus projections, driven by stronger trends in their solutions business."

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

