National Research Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2022 Results
LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2022.
Regarding the Company’s 2022 annual performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from core offerings, including our Human Understanding Program, resulting in 7% year-over-year revenue growth, partially offset by the phase out of our Canadian operations and other non-core offerings. Adoption of the Human Understanding Program has continued to increase with recent new client additions including St. Bernards Healthcare, Longstreet Clinic, and Legacy Community Health. In addition, we are proud to have recently received the Best in KLAS 2023 Award for Patient Experience Improvement. This recognition affirms our leadership position and focus on transforming the healthcare industry with a human-first approach.”
The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2022. For the full year, the Company funded $12.2 million for innovation and growth, $21.0 million for dividend payments, and $27.6 million for share repurchases.
Related to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, other expense increased primarily due to a $2.6 million reclassification of the cumulative translation adjustment into earnings from the substantial liquidation of our investment in our Canadian subsidiary.
Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.27 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.27 for the year ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $1.46 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
38,144
$
38,298
$
151,568
$
147,954
Operating expenses:
Direct
13,987
14,167
57,049
52,350
Selling, general and administrative
10,541
9,901
42,699
38,960
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
1,375
1,357
5,277
6,374
Total operating expenses
25,903
25,425
105,025
97,684
Operating income
12,241
12,873
46,543
50,270
Other income (expense):
Interest income
134
4
168
14
Interest expense
(286
)
(399
)
(1,209
)
(1,667
)
Reclassification of cumulative translation into earnings
(2,569
)
--
(2,569
)
--
Other, net
(49
)
13
(118
)
4
Total other income (expense)
(2,770
)
(382
)
(3,728
)
(1,649
)
Income before income taxes
9,471
12,491
42,815
48,621
Provision for income taxes
2,830
2,858
11,015
11,155
Net income
$
6,641
$
9,633
$
31,800
$
37,466
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.38
$
1.28
$
1.47
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.38
$
1.27
$
1.46
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:
Basic
24,648
25,419
24,922
25,422
Diluted
24,775
25,597
25,052
25,640
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,026
$
54,361
Accounts receivable, net
14,461
13,728
Other current assets
4,229
5,618
Total current assets
43,716
73,707
Property and equipment, net
17,248
12,391
Goodwill
61,614
61,614
Other, net
7,883
9,828
Total assets
$
130,461
$
157,540
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs
$
4,491
$
4,278
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,136
7,393
Accrued compensation
4,551
7,139
Deferred revenue
15,198
17,213
Dividends payable
2,956
3,044
Other current liabilities
1,085
1,321
Total current liabilities
33,417
40,388
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
17,690
22,269
Other non-current liabilities
7,321
9,546
Total liabilities
58,428
72,203
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued
--
--
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,628,173 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
175,453
173,942
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(25,184
)
(36,112
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment
--
(2,375
)
Treasury stock
(78,267
)
(50,149
)
Total shareholders’ equity
72,033
85,337
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
130,461
$
157,540
Contact: Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525