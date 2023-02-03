U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,422.06
    -152.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 31, 2023.


                For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.


CONTACT: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525


